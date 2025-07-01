Three Tigers Named to 2025 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams
Three Clemson Tigers were named to the 2025 Walter Camp Preseason All-America teams, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Tuesday.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik and defensive lineman Peter Woods were named to the First Team, while defensive lineman TJ Parker was named to the Second Team. Clemson is one of five FBS programs with three players named to the All-America teams.
Klubnik returns to Clemson with considerable draft hype after throwing for over 3,600 yards with 36 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading the Tigers to an ACC title and a College Football Playoff Appearance.
He was recently predicted to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns by ESPN's Matt Miller after deciding to return to Clemson for his senior season.
“Didn’t have a reaction, because I knew he was coming back, so there was never any doubt that he was coming back,” head coach Dabo Swinney said during spring camp. “So there really was no reaction. It was just, it was, I mean, I knew he was coming back. I mean, it just speaks to the culture here, I mean, we’ve had seismic changes in college football the last few years. I mean, like in the history of the game, and I think we’ve been top in the country, you know, top couple (of teams) in the country the last two years, in retention.”
Meanwhile, Woods and Parker team up to form one of the best defensive line duos in the country for the 2025 season after Parker recorded 11 sacks and six forced fumbles in 2024, while Woods added 18 tackles and three sacks in eight games.
The two were also recently named as two of the 42 candidates on the watch list for the 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy, which is given to college football's top defender who had the biggest on-field and off-field impact for his program.
Parker was projected to go third overall to Tennessee in Miller's mock draft with Woods following right behind at sixth overall to Carolina.
Clemson opens the 2025 season at home against LSU on Aug. 30 with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.