Three-Year Clemson Starter Who Bolted for Texas Named Top 100 Transfer
It goes without saying that Dabo Swinney doesn't want to recruit out of the transfer portal. It didn't do Clemson any favors last season, and it might not again this time around.
Hopefully, this year, it won't be as big of an issue as it was in 2023. If Clemson wins games, Swinney's lack of willingness to sign players from the portal will be forgotten about.
On the other hand, if the Tigers don't have the campaign they're looking to have, he'll have no choice but to recruit players in the portal for 2025 and beyond.
While Clemson doesn't use the portal, that hasn't stopped some of their existing players from leaving. Their biggest loss was Andrew Mukuba, who will play for Texas this year. The Athletic's College Football Staff ranked him as the No. 51 transfer in the country.
"A three-year starter at Clemson, Mukuba has come across as super heady player and is a big upgrade from what UT had at coverage safety last year. He plays the ball very well and is seen by Texas coaches as exactly what they needed as a leader and communicator."
Mukuba will be missed but now has an opportunity to compete for a national championship. He would've had a similar opportunity at Clemson, but Texas is expected to be a better team in 2024.
He was the only player on Clemson's roster last season to make the list. Former quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who transferred to Oregon State before signing with Florida State in the offseason, came in at No. 75.
"Statistics will tell you there are more accurate downfield passers in the ACC than Uiagalelei, but the former five-star recruit is a tough runner (1,132 career rushing yards, 21 TDs) and more than capable of operating Mike Norvell’s offense. Uiagalelei is also battle-tested: 30-10 as a starter between his time at Clemson and Oregon State."
Uiagalelei will play for his third school in as many years. He'll be pressured to win, as the Seminoles are viewed as a potential CFP team.
In the top 100 list, nearly every big-name program in the country has at least one player on the list outside of Clemson. That's a problem.
Unfortunately, this is the reality of the college football world today. Swinney either needs to adjust to it, or he'll likely continue to get left behind like Clemson did last season.