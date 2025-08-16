Todd McShay: Clemson Could Sweep Top Two Picks in 2026 NFL Draft
Many NFL Draft analysts are high on several Clemson Tigers in this 2026 draft cycle, and Todd McShay might have the most interest.
In his latest “Appropriately Early” 2026 mock draft, McShay put quarterback Cade Klubnik and defensive end T.J. Parker at the No. 1 and No. 2 overall pick slots, respectively.
Meanwhile, defensive tackle Peter Woods finds himself at McShay’s No. 7 overall pick, while wideout Antonio Williams is at the No. 14 pick to put four Tigers within the first top 15 picks of the NFL Draft.
McShay slates Klubnik to go off the board first to the Cleveland Browns while predicting that from the Cleveland quarterback carousel, nobody ends up successful. Described as “calm in chaos and has enough mobility and arm strength to succeed at the next level”, the senior quarterback is expected to have a bigger year than 2024.
Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns, including another 463 rushing yards and seven rushing scores in 2024.
Parker is expected to go No. 2 to the New Orleans Saints, where McShay expects new head coach Kellen Moore to continue with Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough at quarterback for a second year.
The choice was between Ohio State safety Caleb Downs or Parker, but the analyst likes the defensive end due to a veteran edge expected to retire for the team.
“With Cam Jordan on retirement watch after this season,” McShay said, “I have New Orleans taking Parker, a power-based edge whose game should translate well to the NFL and whose premium position could be a greater need for the Saints.”
Parker finished with a program-record six forced fumbles last season, looking to build on a year that saw him record an additional 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles for a loss.
Woods is picked to stay local with a pick by the Carolina Panthers at No. 7, with McShay calling him “one of the top three prospects that I studied on tape this offseason”. The analyst predicts the interior lineman will join forces with veteran Derrick Brown as interior rushes to help build a strong Carolina defensive line.
The junior finished with 8.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks in 2024, including a forced fumble while seeing snaps at defensive tackle and on the edge.
“He moves well, has lightning-quick hands, and plays all along the line of scrimmage,” McShay said.
McShay slots Williams to join quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots at No. 14, being the second wide receiver taken off the board after Arizona State wideout Jordan Tyson. Getting a wideout “will be a priority” for New England, and it hypothetically gets a strong route runner in Williams.
Williams finished with 904 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, including a rushing and passing touchdown in 14 contests.