SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson Freshmen Running Backs Pass First Test Of Season

JP-Priester

For most teams, having three running backs unavailable for a game could be devastating. Not for the No. 1 Clemson Tigers though. 

With Lyn-J Dixon being held out for precautionary reasons, and Mikey Dukes and Chez Mellusi both unavailable, the Tigers turned to their two freshmen backs late in Saturday night's win over Wake Forest. 

Demarckus Bowman and Kobe Pace each carried the ball six times down the stretch against the Demon Deacons. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was pleased with how each of his young backs performed once the lights were on.

"You know I thought they did a good job," Elliott said on Monday. "First just overall, you know handling the situation, I thought the lights weren't too bright for them. You always worry about that when you got young guys, first game action, how are they going to be. I thought they both rose to the occasion."

While neither may be quite ready to be a full-time running back in the Tigers offense just yet, both performed quite well in complimentary roles down the stretch. It was a good first outing for the two freshmen as they attempt to find their roles on this Clemson team.

"Thought for the most part, they were settled in on the plan," Elliott said. They were able to retain information, didn't get tested as much in pass protection. At that point in the game, you know if I thought there was going to be some situations where there might be something complex, you know roll Darien (Rencher) in there."

There is nothing more valuable than live reps and Elliott thinks both freshmen took advantage of their opportunities over the weekend. While both still have a lot of learning to do, it was a good first step for the young backs. 

In a season in which depth could play a key role in exactly how successful a team can be, Elliott says their development could be critical later on in the season.

"Overall I was pleased with their performance," Elliott said. "You know, thought that they made the most of the opportunities and it was good for those guys to get some experience. I think down the stretch run, it's going to be critical for their development and also will be critical for our success, you know as an offense."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Wake Forest | Game 1

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Demon Deacons here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

D.J. Uiagalelei: 'Clemson is Everything I Hoped it Would Be'

Clemson backup D.J. Uiagalelei is happy in new home, honored to be living out a childhood dream

Christopher Hall

by

Flying Boar

Receiver Isn't a Real Concern for Clemson's Offense

Clemson's offense will have a different look this season without a bonafide playmaker at outside receiver, but the Wake Forest game showed the No. 1 Tigers will be just fine.

Brad Senkiw

Uiagalelei Embracing Competition in Clemson QB Room

Clemson freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei appreciative of the moment, eager to learn from Trevor Lawrence

Christopher Hall

Season Opener A Successful First Step For Clemson's Myles Murphy

Clemson DE Myles Murphy was dominating in his collegiate debut against Wake Forest on Saturday night in Winston-Salem

JP-Priester

Brent Venables Invites Early Challenge of Citadel's Offense

Brent Venables ready for the challenge of another defending an option offense, says preparation starts with him

Christopher Hall

D.J. Uiagalelei Earns Clemson's Backup QB Spot

Clemson true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei appears to have separated himself from Taisun Pommachanh, plays in first career game Saturday night in Winston-Salem

Christopher Hall

by

PianoBrothers

Clemson OC Tony Elliott And Jeff Scott Exchanging Ideas On Citadel

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has talked with USF head coach Jeff Scott to exchange ideas after Scott's Bulls team defeated the Bulldogs over the weekend

JP-Priester

Clemson's Swinney Thinks Latest Class Will Make Their Mark

In his weekly teleconference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked about current and future impact the nation's number one recruiting class will have on the Tigers as they move forward in the 2020 season.

Travis Boland

Myles Murphy And Bryan Bresee 'Freshmen On Paper Only'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee are freshmen on paper only after their impressive debuts against Wake Forest

JP-Priester