Transfer Portal Thoughts: Clemson's Defensive Line Might Need Some Help

Nine Clemson Tigers from the 2022 preseason roster have entered the NCAA transfer portal. There could be a few more who could trickle in before this window closes on Jan. 18, and possibly more during the post-spring practice window.

Undoubtedly, a few Tigers will turn pro and enter their names into the 2023 NFL Draft. Yes, there are 23 commitments for the 2023 recruiting class, and some offers are still out to deciding prospects, but there will still be holes to fill for next year's roster.

As hard as it is to believe, head coach Dabo Swinney will likely turn to the portal to fill those holes. The program has already contacted a few players in the transfer portal.

All Clemson is taking a position-by-position look, along with a “need rating” on a scale of 1-5, at where it could make sense to bring in transfers. All Clemson provided a look at what the Tigers’ needs on the offensive side of the ball are, but what do the Tigers need on defense? Could the transfer portal help?

Defensive end

Following Clemson’s Orange Bowl game with No. 6 Tennessee, K.J. Henry is off to play in the Senior Bowl as he gets ready for the NFL Draft. Though Myles Murphy has yet to officially announce his future plans, he is expected to join Henry in the draft pool. The Tigers have already lost Kevin Swint to the transfer portal and are still waiting on decisions from Justin Mascoll and Xavier Thomas, who still have eligibility.

If Mascoll and Thomas decide to move on, then Clemson will need some experienced edge rushers to go with the limited experience it has on its roster and the young talent it is signing.

There are a few players in the portal the Tigers might take a look at, including Indiana’s Dasan McCullough, who was highly thought of coming out of high school.

McCullough (6-5, 245) is a former four-star recruit that made an impact for the Hoosiers as a true freshman in 2022. He played in all 12 games while recording 49 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Need rating: 4

Defensive tackle

The Tigers are expected to lose All-American defensive tackle Tyler Davis, who still has a year of eligibility left, while Ruke Orhorhoro has already announced he will be playing the Senior Bowl. Bryan Bresee, a redshirt sophomore, has not made his decision to turn pro or not.

Tre’ Williams, Etinosa Reuben, Payton Page and DeMonte Capehart are all expected to return, along with freshman Caden Story, who was redshirted in 2022. The Tigers have done well on the recruiting trail, again, at defensive tackle, but they’ll need some experience to help out in the trenches, even if Bresee decides to return.

Defensive tackles coach Nick Eason likes to rotate at least six players at defensive tackle, and he might be able to do that with a true freshman or two, but do not be surprised to see the Tigers jump in the portal and pull out a veteran player.

Need rating: 3

Linebacker

When the season began, it was a forgone conclusion Trenton Simpson would turn pro after the season. And though that might happen, it’s not a sure thing anymore. Though he had a good year in terms of statistics, he did not progress at the weakside backer position as he would have liked.

Barrett Carter moved to the WILL position when Simpson did not play in the Louisville game and did not give it back. Simpson thrived after moving back to SAM, and some wonder if sticking out at Clemson for another year would benefit Simpson for a better draft grade in 2024.

Regardless of what Simpson does, the Tigers will return Carter, along with Jeremiah Trotter in the middle. If Simpson does go, true freshman Wade Woodaz has shown flashes he can play the SAM position and play it at a high level.

Clemson lost LaVonta Bentley and Sergio Allen to the transfer portal. Bentley’s departure hurts the Tigers’ depth somewhat, but Keith Maguire is eligible to return for another season. The coaches really like the progression of freshman T.J. Dudley. Clemson also has Kobe McCloud, who redshirted in 2022.

Could the Tigers bring in an experienced linebacker to help with depth? They could, but there are more pressing needs on the roster for experienced players than at linebacker.

Need rate: 2

Safety

Jalyn Phillips has a year of eligibility should he want to return. The Tigers will bring back experienced players in Andrew Mukuba, R.J. Mickens and Tyler Venables, as well as freshman Sherrod Covil. He got more playing time than expected due to injuries.

Even if Phillips does decide to turn professional, Covil seems ready to step in and fill that void from a depth perspective. He gives the Tigers four experienced players at the safety positions should Phillips leave. They will sign one safety in 2023 and have plenty of other bodies at safety to provide depth.

Need rate: 1

Cornerback

Sheridan Jones has already decided he will leave for the NFL after the Orange Bowl, while Fred Davis has left the program and entered the portal. That gives the Tigers four experienced players coming back for a position that likes to rotate at least five or six guys in a game.

Nate Wiggins, who was dominant in Clemson’s win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game, will return for his junior season, as will Malcolm Greene, whose season ended prematurely due to a groin injury. The Tigers are excited about the potential of freshmen Jeadyn Lukus and Toriano Pride, as well as Myles Oliver, who redshirted this season. Lukus and Pride will compete with Greene to be the starter opposite Wiggins next year.

Clemson is expected to sign three corners in the 2023 class, including the little brother of former Clemson star A.J. Terrell. Avieon Terrell is a four-star prospect from Westlake High School in Atlanta, who the coaches feel can come in and compete for playing time.

Though it is not a pressing need to bring in a corner, Clemson could land one from the portal just to add some experience. Reports indicated the Tigers have talked to former Virginia corner Fentrell Cypress.

A native of nearby Rock Hill, S.C., Cypress earned second-team All-ACC honors this past season.

Need rate: 2

