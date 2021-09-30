Trevor Lawrence Looking for Improvement in Jaguars' Primetime Matchup with Bengals

Despite throwing seven interceptions and losing all three NFL games to start his career, former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence feels like he's making progress with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trevor Lawrence has had a rough month of September, but he'll get a chance to end it on a high note.

His team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, are 0-3. Lawrence, the former Clemson star quarterback, is tied with fellow rookie Zach Wilson for the NFL lead in interceptions.

Lawrence, who has thrown seven picks, has completed just 54.2 percent of his passes for 669 yards, and his 5.7 yards per pass attempt is the lowest among quarterbacks who have started all three games.

However, heading into Thursday night's primetime showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals, Lawrence feels like he's getting closer to putting better outings together.

"I feel like every week I've gotten better," Lawrence said on the team's website this week. "I definitely feel the progress. I feel like I'm seeing it really well. I feel good about where I am."

He'll try to show improvement against a Bengals squad that's giving up 238.7 passing yards per game and ranks fourth in the NFL in sacks per game (3.3).

"I think I've gotten better at getting through all my progressions," Lawrence said. "I thought I did a pretty good job getting through my reads, not holding the ball too long. I thought I was more accurate. Those are the biggest things."

If those areas get better, it might lead to a win Thursday, which is the ultimate goal for Lawrence. But the first overall draft pick also wants to get some better vibes going and prove he can get the Jags heading in the right direction.

"Everybody's different and everybody's situation is different," Lawrence said. "I'm also not expecting this thing to take a year or two until I start taking care of the ball and playing better. I'm trending that way right now and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season and feel like there's a lot of work for us to do and a lot of games we can win.

"I'm going to accelerate that as fast as possible. I haven't played my best, but I know there's a lot of good football ahead."

