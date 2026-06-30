Brendan Sorsby’s Settlement With the NFL Sets a Clear Timeline for His Pro Career

A week after the NFL announced it would not be holding a supplemental draft for Brendan Sorsby, the league has confirmed that the former Texas Tech and Cincinnati quarterback will not be taking legal action.

When the NFL first shared its decision to not hold a supplemental draft for Sorsby after he was ruled ineligible from the NCAA after gambling on college football, Sorsby’s lawyer, Jeffrey Kessler, indicated they would fight the league’s choice. Kessler wrote in a statement last week, “This is an unlawful action by the NFL in violation of the CBA. We will be taking this matter to the NFLPA.”

Related: Brendan Sorsby: A Complete Timeline of the Saga That Has Rocked College Football

Since, the CFL has also announced that they will not Sorsby will play in its league this season. Sorsby and his team have now officially decided against taking legal action, which the NFL shared in a memo to all 32 teams obtained by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

The memo read, “We have confirmed with the NFLPA and Brendan Sorsby that there will be no further litigation regarding his entry into the NFL—and that instead, Mr. Sorsby will focus on his preparation for entry into the League via the 2027 NFL Draft. For purposes of league and CBA rules, Mr. Sorsby will considered a “draft-eligible” player for the 2027 NFL Draft. Mr. Sorsby will not be eligible to sign an NFL player contract until the completion of the 2027 NFL Draft.”

Sorsby himself also released a statement sharing the following:

“There has been a lot of news about me out there and I want to share this statement to make sure things are clear. I accept 100% responsibility for my actions. I did not have control of my gambling problem and it took getting caught for me to realize that, but it was truly the best thing that could’ve happened to me. Because of this, I have been able to get the help I need and fully focus on my recovery.

“The news about the supplemental draft changes nothing about my recovery journey—I will continue to take it one day at a time. Focusing on making myself better throughout this process and making sure to share what I have learned and will continue to learn with others going forward. I am fully committed to being the best version of myself that I can be while getting ready for the 2027 draft. God makes no mistakes and I look forward to seeing the good that is to come from this.”

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams on Brendan Sorsby, who'll now shift his focus to preparing for the 2027 NFL Draft after the league denied him entry into the supplemental draft.



Here is that memo, and Sorsby's statement. pic.twitter.com/TEXnIHfXIv — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 30, 2026

In its letter announcing there would be no supplemental draft, the league took aim at Sorsby for lacking accountability. Sorsby notably holds himself accountable in this letter, and will not receive further discipline from the league as he officially turns his focus to entering the NFL next year.

So ... what’s next for Brendan Sorsby?

With Sorsby unable to play in the NCAA, NFL or CFL in 2026, he will instead look to prepare for the 2027 NFL draft. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Sorsby will accordingly be allowed to participate in non-league events in the lead-up to the draft, such as the Senior Bowl, pro day and visits with teams.

The biggest disadvantage for Sorsby will of course be that he cannot play in games and further his experience in that regard—which is key for a player to boost their draft stock. Sorsby was a player that had potential to become a first-round pick next year, but it’s harder to see him reaching that point without getting to showcase his development on the field in game settings.

On the more optimistic side, Sorsby will still be able to train. There are more resources, private quarterback coaches and technology than ever to help quarterbacks develop and succeed, and while that by no means can compare to in-game experience, it’s a decent silver lining for a player that put himself in a really tough spot. Sorsby will also have the opportunity to meet with teams and showcase his physical tools ahead of the draft—which have made him an enticing prospect. A number of quarterbacks have improved their draft stock as much or more through the pre-draft process than during their play on the field, and Sorsby has the opportunity to do the same.

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