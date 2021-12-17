Skip to main content
    Trevor Lawrence Moves on From Meyer, Keeps Focus on Turning Around Jaguars
    Trevor Lawrence Moves on From Meyer, Keeps Focus on Turning Around Jaguars

    Former Clemson star quarterback and No. 1 NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence said the removal of Urban Meyer as head coach gives the franchise "clarity" moving forward.
    Trevor Lawrence found out that the Jacksonville Jaguars had fired his head coach much of the same way everyone else did. 

    He woke up Thursday morning to texts, googled Urban Meyer on his phone and then got up and went to work. For the former Clemson star quarterback and the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, it wasn't a normal day as he knew he would have to address the situation as the face of the franchise. 

    "I wouldn't say relief," Lawrence responded when asked by the NFL media about the firing of Meyer in both of them's first season in the league. "But it brings some clarity and some direction moving forward. We really want to go and finish this season strong. To be honest, it's been hard the last week with everything going on. There are a lot of things being stirred up, on the outside, too. It didn't help."

    There's little debate that the ongoing saga and downfall of Meyer's short tenure as head coach affected the players and their performance. As reports surfaced of Meyer's dictatorship-like tactics and confrontations with players and coaches, the pressure weighed on a team that has posted a 2-11 record this season and has lost five consecutive games. The last two losses have been by a combined 50 points.

    Former Jags kicker Josh Lambo revealing a story about Meyer kicking him during the preseason seemed to be the last straw, and owner Shad Kahn made the decision to cleanse the organization late Wednesday night.

    "It's hard to be focused and have all your attention and effort going toward winning the game when there are so many things going on," Lawrence said. "I'm happy for the team that we have clarity and a sense of direction, and we can go be our best for the next four weeks. We'll go from there and see what the next step is."

    Lawrence has not had anything resembling an ideal rookie season. He's completed 58.2 percent of his passes and has thrown more interceptions (14) than touchdowns (9). 

    Lawrence thanked Meyer for "everything he's done for me" and wished Meyer "the best." The young quarterback, who came from a positive culture at Clemson, turns his attention to being the solution now just as much as he was the day he got drafted. 

    "Me and (wife) Marissa have come to love Jacksonville," Lawrence said. "That's our plan: 'Let's go turn this thing around. Let's go become a winner. Let's go win some games.'

    "I have full faith in that still. Obviously, there are a lot of steps to be made in the future to go in that direction. I still believe that. I plan on being here for a long time – hopefully, my whole career. Whatever the future holds, I know I'm just going to be the best I can every day wherever my feet are."

