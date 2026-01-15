Two Former Clemson Receivers Coming to Coaching Staff

The Clemson Tigers have acquired two former wide receivers, but not in the way you may think.

On Thursday, it was announced that former Clemson wide receivers Jacoby Ford and Artavis Scott would be returning to fill coaching and team support roles.

In the staff directory, the pair is listed as offensive development coaches, but more specifically, Ford will operate as an assistant wide receiver coach and Scott will work in a more general offensive player development role.

Ford, 38, hails from Boca Raton, Florida, where he has spent the last few years as a high school wide receivers coach. Prior to his work on the sidelines, Ford was a versatile NFL player. Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round with the 108th pick of the 2010 NFL draft, Ford posted 848 receiving yards, 1,874 return yards and nine total touchdowns in his three-year NFL career.

During Ford’s four-year stint at Clemson from 2006-2009, the star receiver also appeared as a sprinter for Clemson track and field. He set NCAA records in the 60 yard dash and ran a 4.28 second 40-yard dash, a split faster than the likes of Tyreek Hill and D.K. Metcalf.

With some expertise, Ford will look to develop some additional speed in the wide receiver room next season. Ford replaces Drew Swinney — head coach Dabo Swinney’s middle son — in his role as assistant wide receivers coach under Tyler Grisham.

Scott, 31, returns to Clemson after working as an offensive graduate assistant for the program from 2021-24. In the time since, Scott worked with the Howard University Bisons in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference as a wide receivers coach.

Recently, the former Clemson receiver also helped out the program with the acquisition of Howard defensive end CJ Wesley, who committed to the program over the last week.

LFG man I’m proud of you, your hard worked paid off the job not done Clemson Family show him some love 🐯🧡#ALLIN https://t.co/2fUYYgc3Mb — Artavis Scott (@ArtavisScott) January 10, 2026

Scott spent three seasons with Clemson from 2014-16 playing in the national championship game in his final season. His time as a Tiger is highlighted by 2,480 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns.

Scott scored a touchdown and hauled in four receptions for 33 yards in the 2016 National Championship loss to Alabama. With Clemson set to play away at LSU in week one and away at Miami later in the season, Scott’s big-game know-how may pay dividends for the 2026 offense.

However, Scott’s addition may be wise in more ways than one by Swinney. In 2014, Scott spent one season playing under offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who has conveniently returned for the 2026 season.

Swinney hiring familiar faces is not a new trend, but with so many staffing shakeups this offseason, the question on everyone’s mind is, will it work?

For the sake of Swinney and the Clemson faithful, hopefully, Ford and Scott’s addition to the coaching staff makes a splash as quickly as Ford’s 40-yard time.