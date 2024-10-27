Two Former Clemson Tigers Stars Ruled Out Due to Injury on NFL Sunday
A pair of former Clemson Tigers football players will be out of action this Sunday in the NFL.
ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported early Sunday morning that Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will not play this week against the Philadelphia Eagles due to injury.
According to Schefter, the Bengals wideout is inactive today after suffering a quad injury in practice this past Friday.
This will not be the first game that Higgins has missed this season due to injury. The 25-year-old did not play in the first two games of the season, during which time he was dealing with another quad injury.
Over the five games he has played this season, he has 29 receptions on 45 targets for 341 yards receiving. His three touchdowns this year are good enough for the 14th-best total among all receivers in the league.
While with the Clemson Tigers, Higgins played in 43 games, starting in 30 of them. He recorded 2,448 yards receiving over his three seasons with the program. His 27 receiving touchdowns are tied for the best in program history among other Tigers greats such as Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins.
His excellent collegiate performance awarded him being drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was selected with the 33rd overall pick.
The Jacksonville Jaguars also reported that former Clemson running back Travis Etienne Jr. would be inactive today due to a hamstring injury.
It hasn’t been the best season for the Jaguars running back, as he has struggled to stay healthy on the field. When he saw playing time, he did not produce as he had in past seasons in the NFL.
Across six games this season, Etienne has only recorded 230 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the season. Although he is averaging over four yards per carry, he is nowhere near the top of the league, as he is typically at any given year.
While with Clemson, he was considered one of the best running backs in program history. He holds the NCAA record for most career games, scoring a touchdown, and is the ACC’s all-time leading rusher. His 4,952 rushing yards made him just the 12th player in FBS history to surpass the 4,000 rushing mark.
The Bengals will look to move back to .500 on the season without Higgins to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are currently third in the challenge AFC North division. The kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.
As for the Jaguars, they also sit third in their division, the AFC South, but head into the weekend at 2-5. They would need to string together a few wins in a row to salvage their season. That could begin today as they take on the Green Bay Packers at home beginning at 1 pm ET at EverBank Stadium.