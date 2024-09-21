Watch: All Six of Clemson's Touchdowns From First Half Offensive Explosion
The Clemson Tigers are leading the NC State Wolfpack 45-7 at halftime in their opening game to conference play at Memorial Stadium.
Clemson's offense was on fire from the jump with Cade Klubnik scoring on a 55-yard rush less than two minutes into the game on an option play where he went virtually untouched into the endzone to put Clemson on top 7-0 early. At the time, it was the 10th straight touchdown drive for the Tiger offense with Klubnik on the field at quarterback following the huge first half against Appalachian State two weeks ago:
That was only for the beginning for Clemson, with the second possession ending in similar fashion with another drive that lasted just a minute and a half, this time scoring via Klubnik's arm on a 31-yard rollout dime to Antonio Williams:
Klubnik would find Williams once again from two yards out on the third possession following a Wolfpack fumble:
The fourth possession was only one play long after a second straight NC State turnover led to a Phil Mafah 38-yard carry into the endzone after Mafah returned to the field from a shoulder injury he suffered back on the second drive:
The fifth touchdown of the game came on an 18-yard end around pitch to wide receiver Cole Turner who turned on the Jets to explode past the defense towards the goal line:
With things already officially out of hand, Jay Haynes took it in for the Tigers from 19 yards out to put Clemson up 42-7:
With 45 points and over 400 yards of offense, the Tigers have picked up right where they left off against Appalachian State and appear to be making a definitive statement in this first game of ACC play that even though they did not win the conference last season, things still run through Clemson.