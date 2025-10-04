How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. UNC, TV, Injuries, Betting
CLEMSON, S.C. – After 16 years of being the head coach of the Clemson Tigers, we’ve finally arrived at Dabo Swinney’s 300th game ahead of the Week 6 matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Not only that, but it will also mark the second time ever that a multi-time national championship-winning coach faces off against a multi-time Super Bowl-winning coach in Bill Belichick.
The last time two coaches accomplished this feat was in 1993 when Joe Paterno’s Penn State faced off against Bill Walsh’s Stanford.
Ahead of the contest, both teams have yet to earn a conference win, with Clemson sitting at 1-3 overall and 0-2 in ACC play, and UNC, 2-2, having yet to play a conference foe.
The Tigers are still searching for consistency on both sides of the ball, as the offense has struggled to find rhythm behind senior signal caller Cade Klubnik, while the defense has shown flashes but remains vulnerable in certain schemes and critical down situations.
Clemson’s offense has struggled mightily this season, ranking 114th out of 136 FBS teams in scoring at just 19.8 points per game and totaling only 10 touchdowns through the first five weeks. While the passing game under Cade Klubnik has shown flashes with 249 yards per game and six passing touchdowns, the Tigers’ rushing attack has been almost nonexistent, sitting 111th in the nation with just 116.2 yards per game and four touchdowns on the ground.
Aside from Adam Randall, who’s had a productive season, Garrett Riley and Dabo Swinney have yet to bring in any other running backs for heavy snaps in the backfield, with true-freshman Gideon Davidson and redshirt sophomore David Eziomume being limited.
Clemson ranks 85th in total offense, averaging 368.5 yards per game, but struggles to maintain momentum during drives, resulting in only 76 first downs on the season. Turnovers have also plagued the team, boasting a -2 turnover margin with an average of -0.50. With the offense sputtering in nearly every facet, the Tigers will need a drastic improvement if they hope to get back on track against a solid UNC defense.
Fans also need to see a step up defensively as they were exposed against Syracuse in Week 4, allowing 24 first-half points and allowing 433 total yards in the loss, including 154 yards on the ground through plays that involved busted coverages and missed tackles.
While standout players like TJ Parker and Peter Woods have had an underwhelming start to the season, the defense really hasn’t been the primary problem aside from the contest versus the Orange. Nevertheless, they still need to take a significant leap, as they currently rank 73rd in total defense, behind defensive coordinator Tom Allen, who led Penn State to a top-10 defense in 2024.
With Clemson’s offense and parts of its defense struggling to find consistency, the Tigers will face a North Carolina team that hasn’t been without its own issues. The Tar Heels have yet to face an ACC opponent, and questions remain about how effectively they can sustain drives and generate points with a mid-season quarterback position battle.
Over the off-season, head coach Bill Belichick acquired South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez, but he hasn’t started the year the way most hoped.
After a horrific debut by Lopez in a season-opener blowout loss against TCU, quarterback Max Johnson entered in his place and finished the game with 103 passing yards and one touchdown. Since then, Lopez played well against low-tier programs, throwing for a total of 274 yards and three touchdowns against Charlotte and Richmond, but struggled heavily in Week 4 against UCF, throwing two interceptions.
Heading into Saturday, there’s yet to be a finalized starter at signal caller for the Tar Heels, but the Tigers are preparing for both.
Similar to their offense, UNC’s defense has performed well against FCS and Group of Five teams, but has yet to prove itself against real competition, allowing a combined 82 points and 908 total yards against TCU and UCF.
Now here’s everything you need to know for the Week 6 matchup against North Carolina, including broadcast information and betting odds as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Clemson Tigers vs. UNC Tar Heels: What You Need to Know
Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC
When: Saturday, Oct. 4, Noon EST.
Other Game Day Info:
- 8:00 AM: Modelo Kick Off Club, Coca-Cola Fan Zone and tailgating open
- 9:30 AM: Old Well Walk begins
- 10:00 AM: Chapel Thrill Concert Series presented by The Rams Club, Ludacris
- 10:30 AM: Kenan Stadium gates open
- 10:30 AM: Marching Tar Heels perform in The Pit
- 11:30 AM: Last call for Coca-Cola Fan Zone and Chapel Thrill
- Noon: Kickoff
Watch: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Mark Jones
- Analyst: Roddy Jones
- Reporter: Quint Kessenich
Stream: Via ESPN or the ESPN app
Weather: The temperature during the day is expected to be warm but have intervals of clouds and sunshine. The high will be around 78 degrees Fahrenheit. Winds will be light and variable, according to weather.com.
Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)
Odds: Clemson is considered a 14.5-point favorite over UNC, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 46.5 points.
Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Series History: Clemson leads the series 40-19 over UNC, dating back to 1897. Clemson is on a six-game winning streak against the Tar Heels, winning, 31-20, in the series' last matchup in 2023.