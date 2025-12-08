Where the Clemson Tigers Landed in ESPN's New 2026 Recruiting Rankings

With the Early Signing Period officially wrapping up last Friday, and the Clemson Tigers acquiring 20 new players, recruiting classes are now coming into focus as programs turn the page toward the next phase of the cycle.

Following the signing period, long-time ESPN recruiting analyst Craig Haubert released his top-75 2026 College Football recruiting class rankings.

Clemson earned the No. 18 spot on the list and has the fourth-best ranking in the ACC, trailing only Miami , North Carolina , and Florida State .

After finishing the 2025 cycle with only 15 commits — including seven decommits — and ranking as the No. 26 recruiting class in the nation, it's certainly a step in the right direction.

Not to mention, the Tigers aren't finished in the recruiting department for the 2026 class, as head coach Dabo Swinney recently spoke about his transfer portal strategy .

"I mean, I know what our needs are, but I don't know if we're going to sign two guys or sign seven guys. I mean, because our roster is not settled," Swinney voiced. "We got guys that have to make decisions."

However, for now, we can only go by the new signees whom Swinney will be welcoming to the program in the coming months.

In the updated rankings, Haubert opened his take on Clemson with a familiar reality: the Tigers fell short of preseason expectations, but are turning to recruiting as the roadmap back to the top.

"Despite some on-field struggles, their 2026 group is looking more promising," he wrote. "Especially after a red-hot March in which Swinney landed eight verbals, including five SC Next 300 commits."

Two of the March commits include four-star receivers Naeem Burroughs and Connor Salmin , who conveniently pledged to the program on the same day. Both are top-four recruits in Clemson's 2026 class.

Haubert spoke highly of the pair as he continued to break down the class.

"Much of the talent is currently concentrated on offense," he added. "Naeem Burroughs is a burner in the 100-meter dash who can take the top off a defense and has a high football IQ. Fellow receiver Connor Salmin is another big-play threat."

Moving past the skill positions, the focus turns to the trenches. Second-year offensive line coach Matt Luke put together an outstanding recruiting cycle, tying a program record by signing six offensive linemen in the 2026 class.

"With some new offensive weapons, the Tigers are making sure they have the time to get the ball downfield by loading up along the offensive line," Haubert included.

" [Leo] Delaney , Carter Scruggs , Grant Wise , Adam Guthrie , and Chancellor Barclay give the Tigers multiple SC Next 300 OLs to help reload a senior-heavy unit that is projected to lose multiple starters after 2025."

With the departure of starting quarterback Cade Klubnik at the end of the season, and redshirt sophomore Christopher Vizzina likely being next in line, Haubert thinks that three-star signee Tait Reynolds could take over in the long term.

"They could one day protect fellow four-star Tait Reynolds," he noted. "A dual-threat QB out of Arizona who could push to be part of the long-term solution to replace Cade Klubnik."

Offense may form the backbone of the class, but Haubert didn't ignore the other side of the ball, finishing off by mentioning one of the best in-state talents this class has to offer in four-star safety Kentavion Anderson.

“While the foundation of the class is on offense, Anderson is a key in-state pickup on the other side of the ball," he concluded. "With his frame (roughly 6-2, 190 pounds) and range, he can be a versatile back-end defender for the Tigers."