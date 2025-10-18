How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. SMU, TV, Injuries, Betting
CLEMSON, S.C. – After two consecutive road wins over UNC and Boston College, the Clemson Tigers hope to restore balance in Death Valley this weekend, facing off against the SMU Mustangs, 4-2, 2-2 ACC, in a conference Championship rematch.
Heading into this matchup, the Tigers are on a one-game winning streak, as the first-ever meeting between the two programs came in a nail-biting 2024 ACC Championship, with Clemson coming out on top after a game-winning field goal from kicker Nolan Hauser.
Both teams are coming into the contest undefeated since their bye weeks, which SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee felt the need to touch on as a sense of showing respect for the Tigers and Dabo Swinney.
"They're a complete team, and I think that's what we're finding now in College Football with all the parity. Week in and week out, anything can happen. You can't just look at records like you used to be able to," Lashlee explained. "They did like we did. They went into the bye week and figured out what they needed to do for this year, and they've played really well over the last two weeks since the bye week. I would say they're getting right at the right time for us to be coming into town."
But the Tigers could be missing their starting quarterback, Cade Klubnik, for the matchup, as he was listed as questionable on Thursday's injury report after suffering an ankle sprain that took him out of the entire fourth quarter against Boston College.
Klubnik played well before his exit, completing 22-of-30 passes for 280 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also added 48 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Through six games in 2025, he has amassed 1,634 total yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.
With Christopher Vizzina potentially having to step up in his place, the Tigers' offense could look a bit different on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore has seen limited action in his three-year tenure at Clemson, appearing in 12 games and completing 26-of-48 passes for 227 yards and an interception.
While he doesn't have Klubnik's experience, Vizzina brings a strong arm and good mobility, traits that made him a borderline top-100 recruit coming out of high school.
Not to mention, SMU has the second-worst passing defense in all of College Football, allowing 315.8 yards per game and 12 total touchdowns. Vizzina will also have Bryant Wesco Jr. to rely on, who is top-15 nationally in receiving yards and had the best game of his career against SMU last year, recording eight catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns. However, they've forced four interceptions over the past two games, so they're clearly still not a defense to overlook, regardless of statistics.
Defensively, over the past two weeks, Clemson has looked more like the dominant unit many expected entering the year, allowing only 20 points while racking up 13 tackles for a loss, six sacks and one interception over the past two contests. Hopefully, they can keep up the trend in their fifth consecutive conference matchup.
Nevertheless, Clemson's defense will be tested this weekend against an SMU offense that's been firing on all cylinders as of late. The Mustangs have averaged over 30 points per game (65 total) since their bye week, with quarterback Kevin Jennings leading a balanced attack that thrives on tempo and big plays downfield. SMU sits directly under Clemson in passing offense, averaging 277.8 yards per game to the Tigers' 278.8.
Through six games, Jennings ranks 17th in passing yards (3rd in ACC) with 1,658 and 7th in passing touchdowns (1st in ACC) with 15. He is also 11th in completion percentage, sitting just under 72%. Romello Brinson is Jennings’ most popular target, catching 32 passes for 484 yards (3rd in ACC) and three touchdowns through the first seven weeks. But their offense does tend to spread the ball out more to receivers, as five other receivers on the roster have 10 or more catches on the season.
SMU's rushing offense is similar to Clemson's, ranking two spots below at No. 99 in the country, led by senior TJ Harden, who has 415 yards and five touchdowns on 85 carries heading into the contest. It appears they do like to split carries at times, though, with Chris Johnson Jr., son of NFL legend Chris Johnson, rushing for 226 yards and two touchdowns on only 28 touches (8.1 yards per carry).
With both teams hitting their stride midway through the season, Saturday's clash in Death Valley feels like more than just a rematch; it's a measuring stick. If Clemson's defense continues its resurgence and the offense can find stability behind whoever starts under center, the Tigers could be in a position to keep their late-season momentum rolling.
In terms of injuries, as mentioned before, starting quarterback Cade Klubnik is questionable, as well as starting offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, according to Thursday's official injury report.
After suffering a sprained ankle against Boston College last week, which caused him to come out of the game in the third quarter, Klubnik is expected to be a game-time decision on Saturday.
Leigh was pulled early from the Boston College contest after suffering a lingering ankle injury, leading to true freshman Brayden Jacobs getting a career-high 65 snaps. The fifth-year tackle is also expected to be a game-time decision on Saturday.
Now here’s everything you need to know for the Week 8 matchup against SMU, including broadcast information and betting odds as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Clemson Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs: What You Need to Know
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC
When: Saturday, Oct. 18, 3:30 EST.
Other Game Day Info:
- 8 a.m.: Parking lots open
- 11:30 a.m.: Tigertown Tailgate Opens at LJC SW Corner
- 12:30 p.m.: Tiger Tailgate Show presented by Upcountry Fiber on Southwest Concourse
- 1:25 p.m.: Tiger Walk
- 1:30 p.m.: All gates open
- 2 p.m.: Tiger Band 90-Minutes Before Kickoff Concert – The Amphitheater
- 2:30 p.m.: Tiger Band parade to Memorial Stadium (Fort Hill St.)
- 3:30 p.m.: Kickoff on ACC Network & ESPN App
Watch: ACC Network
- Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
- Analyst: Steve Addazio
- Reporter: Dana Boyle
Stream: Via ESPN or the ESPN app
Weather: It is expected to be sunny skies on Saturday afternoon. The high will be around 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph, according to weather.com.
Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)
Odds: Clemson is considered a 5.5-point favorite over Boston College, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 50.5 points.
Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Series History: Clemson leads the series 1-0 over SMU, with their first-ever meeting being last season. Clemson is on a one-game winning streak against the Mustangs, winning, 34-31, on a game-winning field goal by Nolan Hauser in the 2024 ACC Championship.