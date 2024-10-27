Watch Future Clemson Tigers Running Back Post Huge Game in Latest Start
The Clemson Tigers have a running back locked in as part of their recruiting class for 2025. He could be the next Phil Mafah.
But, right now, Marquise Henderson is putting up huge numbers for Belton-Honea Path High School in Honea Path, S.C. His game on Friday against Pendleton was just the latest in a huge season for the senior.
In just eight carries for Belton-Honea Path, he rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns to help his team improve to 8-1 on the season.
This game came just a day after he learned that he was a finalist for 2024 South Carolina Mr. Football.
The news got a repost from another member of Clemson’s 2025 recruiting class — defensive tackle Amare Adams of South Florence (Florence, SC).
The 5-10, 170-pound back has been committed to Clemson since December of last year. He took an official visit in May and received 14 different offers. Several other ACC teams were in on Henderson’s recruitment.
According to 247 Sports, Henderson is a four-star recruit who is the No. 4 player in South Carolina, the No. 12 running back in the country and the No. 209 overall recruit. His numbers edge up in composite rankings, which take into account all major recruiting sites, to No. 3 in South Carolina, No. 16 at his position and No. 198 overall.
The Tigers (6-1, 5-0 in ACC) was idle this week but spent its time preparing to face Louisville (5-3, 3-2) to begin a five-game stretch to end the regular season.
The rest of the Class of 2025 commitments includes defensive tackle Amare Adams of South Florence (Florence, SC), offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs from Milton (Alpharetta, GA) safety Tae Harris of Cedartown (Cedartown, GA), cornerback Graceson Littleton of Wiregrass Ranch (Zephyrhills, FL), running back Gideon Davidson of Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, VA), edge rusher Ari Watford of Maury (Norfolk, VA), offensive tackle Easton Ware of Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, VA), linebacker Logan Anderson of Fyffe (Fyffe, AL), wide receiver Carleton Preston of Freedom (Woodbridge, VA), tight end Logan Brooking of Savannah Christian Prep (Savannah, GA), offensive tackle Rowan Byrne of Iona Preparatory School (New Rochelle, NY) and defensive lineman Makhi Williams-Lee of Lakeside (Atlanta, GA).
Clemson already has a head start on 2026 with three commits — Queen Creek (AZ) quarterback Tait Reynolds, cornerback Shavar Young Jr. of Webb School (Knoxville, TN), and quarterback Brock Bradley of Spain Park (Birmingham, AL).