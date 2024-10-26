Clemson Tigers Top Football Recruit Ignoring Decommitment Rumors
The Clemson Tigers want to ensure their defensive line is in good hands heading into the 2025 season with their only five-star recruit.
Amare Adams wants nothing more than to play for the Tigers next season.
Neither the Tigers nor Adams can do anything about the rumor mill.
With more than a month before Adams or any other Class of 2025 recruit can sign, he said to the Clemson Insider that he’s focused on playing for the Tigers next season — even as he acknowledges others are trying to “get to me.”
“Teams are trying to get at me,” Adams said. “I’m not responding because I’m loyal to the Tigers. I just want to be a Clemson Tiger.”
Adams is part of a small recruiting class for Clemson, which right now has 13 commits. He’s at the top of the heap, though, as the only five-star recruit for the Tigers, according to 247Sports.
He is the No. 1 recruit in South Carolina, where he plays at South Florence High School in Florence, S.C. He is also the No. 4 defensive line recruit and the No. 21 recruit in the country.
The reason there is concern is because the Tigers have recently had three Class of 2025 recruits decommit, including quarterback Blake Hebert, who flipped to Notre Dame. The Tigers, at the moment, don’t have a quarterback in the class, something they hope to correct by December.
For now, all the 6-3, 290-pound Adams can do is wait for signing day. He says he can hear a lot of noise and all he can do is focus on his senior season.
“I just ignore what they say,” Adams added. “Because they be trying to make up stuff, just trying to throw me off. But I don’t really pay too much mind about that. I just focus on what I got to do and just finishing out here.”
The rest of the Class of 2025 commitments includes offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs from Milton (Alpharetta, GA) safety Tae Harris of Cedartown (Cedartown, GA), cornerback Graceson Littleton of Wiregrass Ranch (Zephyrhills, FL), running back Gideon Davidson of Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, VA), running back Marquise Henderson of Belton-Honea Path (Honea Path, SC), edge rusher Ari Watford of Maury (Norfolk, VA), offensive tackle Easton Ware of Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, VA), linebacker Logan Anderson of Fyffe (Fyffe, AL), wide receiver Carleton Preston of Freedom (Woodbridge, VA), tight end Logan Brooking of Savannah Christian Prep (Savannah, GA), offensive tackle Rowan Byrne of Iona Preparatory School (New Rochelle, NY) and defensive lineman Makhi Williams-Lee of Lakeside (Atlanta, GA).
Clemson already has a head start on 2026 with three commits — Queen Creek (AZ) quarterback Tait Reynolds, cornerback Shavar Young Jr. of Webb School (Knoxville, TN), and quarterback Brock Bradley of Spain Park (Birmingham, AL).