Week 8 PFF Grades And Snap Counts From Clemson's 20-16 Loss to Virginia Tech

On Friday evening, the Clemson Tigers fell to 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in the ACC after suffering a 20-16 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies in Death Valley.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and his team now must win out if they even want a chance to make the ACC Championship Game, but with the program 2-8 in its last 10 home games against Power Four opponents, that's an unlikely outcome.

That said, let’s take a look at the PFF grades for each player who saw action yesterday; snap counts will be in parentheses next to the player grades.

Offense

WR JuJu Preston: 79.6 (8) QB Tait Reynolds: 75.7 (62) C Harris Sewell: 69.7 (74) TE Christian Bentancur: 67.0 (22) WR T.J. Moore: 63.5 (61) WR Tyler Brown: 63.0 (50) RG Easton Ware: 60.9 (62) WR Bryant Wesco Jr.: 60.5 (59) WR Naeem Burroughs: 60.0 (2) WR Tristan Smith: 60.0 (1) LT Brayden Jacobs: 59.8 (62) RG Elyjah Thurmon: 57.9 (62) RB Jarvis Green: 57.2 (10) RT Collin Sadler: 55.4 (62) RB Gideon Davidson: 54.8 (50) TE Olsen Patt-Henry: 53.4 (45) RB Chris Johnson Jr.: 45.6 (2)

Offensive Thoughts

Chad Morris’ offense looked lackluster again in Week 8, and Clemson remains dead last in the country in passing touchdowns with just two on the season. It’s a waste of an extremely talented receiver room, which is being held back by a scheme that can’t get them the ball in space or give them chances to make plays downfield.

Kicker Nolan Hauser accounted for 10 of the Tigers’ 16 points, while true freshman quarterback Reynolds added the other six with his first rushing touchdown of the year.

The playcalling remains extremely questionable. Fans even suspected head coach Dabo Swinney took over duties mid-game, something he essentially denied afterward. Regardless of who was calling the plays, though, the results were the same.

The offensive line held up reasonably well, but sophomore running back Gideon Davidson wasn’t able to convert in crucial short-yard situations. On top of that, Reynolds repeatedly made questionable decisions when the ball was in his hands and put himself in harm’s way on passing plays, which raises an obvious question: why didn’t the Tigers bring in an experienced quarterback from the portal?

Defense

DE Will Heldt: 81.4 (50) LB Jeremiah Alexander: 75.9 (39) CB Ashton Hampton: 74.5 (76) DT Darien Mayo: 72.7 (32) DT Amare Adams: 71.7 (28) LB Fletcher Cothran: 71.2 (23) S Corey Myrick: 67.4 (76) CB Donovan Starr: 66.7 (32) DE Caden Story: 64.7 (25) DE Jahiem Lawson: 64.6 (37) DT Andy Burburija: 64.4 (30) LB Sammy Brown: 63.1 (64) LB Logan Anderson: 62.4 (1) LB Drew Woodaz: 62.4 (1) S Jerome Carter III: 60.6 (74) DT Kourtney Kelly: 60.2 (19) DT Kam Cody: 58.1 (2) S Ronan Hanafin: 57.5 (48) CB Elliot Washington II: 57.3 (74) DE London Merritt: 57.1 (44) LB Kobe McCloud: 56.5 (7) DT Champ Thompson: 55.1 (28) LB CJ Kubah-Taylor: 54.0 (11) DT Devarrick Woods: 45.6 (15)

Defensive Thoughts

Outside of the game-winning touchdown, which had more to do with a playcall that left star Hokies tight end Luke Reynolds wide open, Clemson’s defense played extremely well.

The secondary held quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who entered the game top five nationally in passing yards, to just 156 yards, his second-lowest total of the season. Virginia Tech’s run game was also essentially nonexistent, managing only 70 yards on 37 carries, a measly 1.9 yards per attempt.

Overall, the defense did play a part in the loss. Beyond allowing the game-winner mentioned earlier, cornerback Elliot Washington and safety Jerome Carter each committed crucial penalties on the final drive that helped move the Hokies into scoring position. Still, the defense was nowhere near the reason Clemson lost. Morris and the offense just continue to let them down week after week.