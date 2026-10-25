Why Clemson’s Defense Deserved a Better Fate in Virginia Tech Loss

Clemson’s defense showed out on Saturday night in Memorial Stadium, but it wasn’t enough in a 20-16 defeat at the hands of Virginia Tech (6-2, 3-2 ACC). The loss likely drops the Tigers (4-3, 2-2 ACC) out of an ACC Championship spot.

Despite the loss, Tiger fans should be encouraged by the team’s defense. The unit turned in its best performance of the season, holding a potent Hokies offense to just 70 yards rushing and 234 total yards.

“They were averaging 37 points (per game) coming in,” Dabo Swinney said postgame. “We held them to 20. They were averaging 148 yards rushing; we held them to 1.9 yards per carry. They’re 11th in passing in the country; we held them to 164 yards. They were averaging 440 yards; we held them to 234. I thought we did enough on defense and special teams to win the game.”

Defensive coordinator Tom Allen, who coached under now-Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin at Penn State, dialed up a quality game plan. Clemson wasn’t without blemishes, but made the Hokies earn every yard. They didn’t allow a play of longer than 27 yards all night long.

“Tom Allen does a really good job defensively,” Franklin said. “We had a hard time running the ball, and we had a hard time protecting [the quarterback]. I’ve been there as a coordinator, where you’ve got to call a game like that. It’s not a lot of fun.”

Virginia Tech marched 69 yards over 11 plays in the closing minutes of the game for the winning touchdown. In the four preceding drives of the second half, VT had run 18 plays and gained just 47 yards. But the dam broke down the stretch, after Clemson’s offense struggled to sustain a drive.

After kicking a field goal to make the score 16-10 with 3 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Clemson had three drives on offense. The first two went for 5 plays and 3 plays, each resulting in punts lasting 2:01 or less. The third turned the ball over on downs around midfield after Virginia Tech’s go-ahead touchdown. Virginia Tech took a pair of knees, and the game was over.

After a brutal 51-point, 644-yard performance in the first game of the season at LSU, Allen’s defense has rounded into form. This has allowed the offense to figure things out without constantly facing deficits.

The offense hasn’t held up its own end of the bargain. Saturday night’s loss was a great example and reveals where Clemson’s issues truly lie seven games into its season.