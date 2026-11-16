What We Know About Clemson Football's Potential Front Office Changes After 2026

Clemson football continues to see a slow decline under head coach Dabo Swinney. After making the College Football Playoff in 2024, Swinney’s group is 6-4 with a difficult schedule to close out the year.

With many looking for potential changes around the coaching staff, whether on the field or behind the scenes, there could be rumblings of those arriving in the 2027 offseason.

According to On3, conversations are beginning between Swinney and athletic director Graham Neff involving the organizational structure of the program. That includes the general manager, as well as a front office, which will take charge of how the program is run. Swinney has generally taken care of that over the course of his career, being an interesting storyline to keep in mind throughout this process.

Last week, the Clemson head coach disagreed with that idea, saying that it was different than how things are run at the professional level. He believes that the recruiting part of the game, exclusively to college, is for the coaches.

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"I'm going to make the roster decisions as the head coach," he said. "I mean, I don't make them all by myself; we collectively [do]. We're not going to hire somebody to come in and say, 'This is your roster.'"

That’s what many other programs are beginning to do, but Swinney is a rare case in this day and age of the sport, due to seeing the state of the game change so much since he took the head coaching job in 2009. The Tigers already have a general manager, Jordan Sorrells, but Swinney is still able to do what he wants to do while he’s been in charge.

After Clemson’s embarrassing loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday, it’s clear that changes must happen if it wants to get back to the national stage. The Tigers have simply been pushed out of it over the last few seasons, and Swinney will be the one to take accountability for it.

Now, Neff is stepping in to help from an organizational standpoint.

Of course, all the changes will happen in December, January and beyond, but the way that the Tigers have gone through the 2026 season has lost the patience of many fans, and now the athletic department.

In the upcoming weeks and months, there will be some tough choices to make for the Tigers, but with how they’ve been on the recruiting trail and with some of their pickups through the transfer portal, there’s optimism at the end of the tunnel.