What We Know About Tait Reynolds's Injury Situation in Syracuse Contest

Clemson has had to continue to go down the depth chart in its matchup with Syracuse, which has been something head coach Dabo Swinney has been challenged with over the course of this week.

Now, another player has to have an eye kept on him, and it’s at the most important position on the field.

During a defensive drive, true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds went into the locker room in the second half after grabbing at his left shoulder following an 18-yard touchdown run. While many expected him to remain in there, he finished out the Tigers’ final two drives of the half.

Clemson QB Tait Reynolds is in the locker room. — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) November 7, 2026

While he was wincing at his left shoulder, Reynolds was also sacked two plays later. Clemson’s offensive line hasn’t been its best in the first 30 minutes, allowing three sacks in the first half.

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Throughout these drives, however, Reynolds’s left arm is limp against his body, which was especially apparent right after he was banged up on the play. It isn’t his throwing arm, although he did throw an interception on the final drive of the first half to defensive back Davien Kerr.

Coming out of the break, it will be interesting to see if there are any more signs of pain from the true freshman as the game goes on. The Orange have brought pressure all game, and Reynolds has already thrown the ball 14 times, completing eight for 104 yards. Clemson’s only scores have come on field goals from the boot of Nolan Hauser.

Clemson does have the rest of its quarterback room available if Swinney either wants a look at a different player or if Reynolds’s situation gets worse. The Tigers’ starter coming out of the summer, senior Christopher Vizzina, hasn’t gotten a nod since he hurt his non-throwing elbow back in the second game of the season.

Third-string quarterback, Trent Pearman, only saw time in the win over Charleston Southern and threw two interceptions back in October.

Reynolds’s status will also be told by the type of offense that Chad Morris is looking to run as the second half begins. Clemson hasn’t ran the ball often, coming more by the legs of Reynolds on designed quarterback runs.

Starting running back, Jarvis Green, only has three carries, though he broke one on the opening play from scrimmage on a 53-yard scamper. He hasn’t seen a touch since the first quarter, although that can change in this game quickly.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with Reynolds’s situation and provide updates when necessary.