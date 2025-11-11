What Went Into Clemson’s Trick Play That Stunned Florida State
On the first drive of the Clemson Tigers' statement win over Florida State this past Saturday, the Tigers lined up for what looked like a routine extra point. But instead, Clay Swinney, Clemson's longtime sure-handed holder, took matters into his own hands, faking the kick and running in the endzone for a successful two-point conversion.
Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney kept that momentum rolling throughout the game, logging two other 70+ play drives in the contest.
On Tuesday, Clay Swinney spoke to the media for only the second time in his four-year career, recalling what went into choosing to go for it, from general preparation to film study.
“Every week, the coaches, special teams staff, and my dad [Dabo Swinney] take a lot of pride in the special teams and the fakes, those are kind of like his babies," Swinney began. "But the special teams coaches, Coach Gilchrist and Coach Evans, did a great job too. Tuesday is our field goal day, where we'll go through the film and talk at practice about the different looks. [Coach Gilchrist] walked in and was just like, 'Boys, we got them.'"
The last time Clemson dialed up a trick play instead of a routine extra point came in the 2022 ACC Championship against North Carolina. After spotting a misalignment on film, former Tiger and Clay's older brother, Drew Swinney, ran in a two-point conversion to help seal the title as the Tigers went up by 22 points late in the third quarter.
That same attention to detail reappeared on Saturday. Clay said the Tigers had seen something familiar in Florida State's formation that gave them the green light to go for it.
"They were very consistent in the way they lined up all year on those extra points and were softer on that right side, and the look was there," Swinney explained. "Great play design and [Coach Gilchrist] said Tuesday, 'First touchdown we're running it.' Sure enough, Florida State took the ball and I was like, 'Okay, this is about to happen.'"
After four years and 37 games played, Swinney finally scored for the first time in his collegiate career.
But the play only came to life thanks to a little in-game instinct from the Tigers' starting quarterback, recalling the fourth-and-one that nearly ended the drive before Clemson even reached midfield.
"That fourth-and-one, we were supposed to punt it," Swinney continued. "Cade [Klubnik] just checked it himself and got the QB sneak. Then, it just all happened. It was awesome."
Swinney also went on to mention that it wasn't exactly a new idea, especially against Florida State. In fact, the Tigers had the same, if not a similar play, ready to go the last time the two teams met; it just never got off the ground.
Last season in Tallahassee, the special teams had an idea for calling a fake after noticing a vulnerability in the Seminoles' extra-point formation during film study. Everything seemed set for the perfect opportunity, but just before the snap, Florida State adjusted its defensive front.
"Actually, last year against Florida State, we called a fake as well, but they changed the look," Swinney told the media. "They had a five technique instead of what we were expecting, a three technique. So I had to be like, 'Hey, hey, hey, we're kicking it. We're kicking it.' But this year they were in the right look and I was able to run it. It was awesome."
Even though the play sent Death Valley into a frenzy, not everyone agreed with the call. Florida State's sideline and fans on social media argued that Swinney hadn't actually broken the plane on the risky run.
However, the officials saw it differently, reaffirming that he made it into the end zone. When asked later whether he truly broke the plane, Swinney couldn't help but laugh.
"I think so." Swinney laughed. "It's in the history books, so that's all that matters."