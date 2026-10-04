What Went Wrong in Clemson's Loss to No. 4 Miami

The Clemson Tigers couldn’t take care of another top-10 opponent, falling to No. 4 Miami at home, 41-13, on Saturday evening.

Despite the lopsided score by the end of the game, Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) had plenty of chances to cut into an early Hurricane lead. However, its offense sputtered out in important moments past midfielder to keep the lead a large one against the biggest threat in the ACC.

Five of the Tigers’ six drives in the first half ended at midfield or better. Yet, they only had three points to account for it. Whether a penalty, missed pass or blown-up play, Clemson couldn’t stack together drives to get more points. Especially against a Miami offense that recorded over 50 points per game entering the contest, that can’t happen.

Meanwhile, Clemson’s defense was on the back foot from the second play of action. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah hit receiver Cooper Barkate on a tunnel screen for a 61-yard reception.

The Tigers did show signs of response, however, but only six points on their first six drives didn’t have the team playing complementary. During three consecutive possessions in the second and third quarters, the Tigers were able to stop the Hurricanes, even breaking up a fourth down pass to superstar wideout Malachi Toney by cornerback Ashton Hampton.

However, the following drive, Clemson had a 4th-and-2 situation that featured a direct snap to running back Gideon Davidson, which was blown up immediately. After that, Miami would score on its next three possessions, icing the game and putting it out of hand.

Tremendous strides were seen out of true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds, who extended drives with his legs despite immense pressure from Hurricane defenders. He finished with a career-high 295 yards, converting seven of Clemson’s 17 third-down opportunities. Despite this, he did throw a pick-six to Miami’s JJ Dunnigan for the last touchdown of the game in garbage time.

Head coach Dabo Swinney’s group also couldn’t rush the ball. Clemson’s leading rusher, Gideon Davidson, only had seven carries for 25 yards on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes used the rushing attack to put the game on ice, totaling 192 ground yards in their respective win.

The Tigers also struggled to play a clean game, which led to their offense slowing down when in Miami territory. Clemson had 10 penalties for 91 yards, which Swinney will look to clean up, especially on the offensive line.

Clemson will head to the bye week now, playing Charleston Southern next on Oct. 17. Time and channel has not been revealed yet.

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