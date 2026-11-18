It’s easy to see what many people think on social media think about Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, especially after his press conference on Tuesday, where he expressed high hopes for the future.

But what do the players think? Just as standout cornerback Ashton Hampton, who is sick and tired of the national discourse.

Having the privilege of speaking to the media after Swinney, many were looking for the ripple effects of how Swinney’s words and actions affect the players themselves. Hampton believes that others should look at how far he’s taken the program since taking the head coaching job in 2009.

Several ACC Championship and two national championships later, it led to Hampton becoming Clemson’s next shutdown cornerback.

“At the end of the day, I get tired of people disrespecting Coach Swinney because he’s done so much for this program and everything,” he said. “All the players in here, and just people continue to disrespect him and not know the person, wh he is, the character that he has.”

Swinney has always been a players coach, connecting with them immediately on a personal level and setting them up both as athletes and as men for the rest of their lives. Hampton points out that the Clemson head coach hasn’t changed in his interactions from his time as a recruit in Tallahasse to his standout 2026 season, which could see him as a first-round NFL Draft pick in a couple of months.

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“I know he’s going to come in there and be the same person he’s been from day one, since I met him,” Hampton said. “He’s not going to come in there and change because we lose one game. He’s going to come in there and be the same person.”

Swinney’s consistency is another benefit of Hampton’s relationship with his head coach.

“He’s going to always be that consistent motivator, a man and leader that he’s always been since I’ve known him, since he’s been recruiting me in high school,” he said.

The two have constantly pushed each other since Hampton was an immature freshman back in 2024. While Swinney asked him to be more of a leader while containing his charisma for playing the game, Hampton asks Swinney to consistently put him against his best.

So when the cornerback sees the backlash that the media is putting on Swinney, it only makes him want to play for him more. In the final games of his potential career as a Tiger, he hopes to change that.

“It’s definitely very frustrating to hear people say all that type of stuff, and you might see something online; you just got to keep scrolling. At the end of the day, they don’t know him and they don’t know us as players or coaches and none of that.”

Clemson is back in action on Friday night against the Duke Blue Devils in its final ACC game of the season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.