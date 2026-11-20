

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney won’t ever be confused with a pessimist.

A major part of his success at Clemson – 193 wins, 9 ACC titles, and 2 national titles – can be attributed to having an unshakeable belief in himself and his program.

It’s that same belief that he reinforced on Tuesday when discussing Clemson’s future. He didn’t mince words – Clemson will return to national prominence, and fans should remain bought-in to the program. There’s no doubt in his mind.

“You have to have an all-in mindset,” he said. “That’s the only way you can be successful. That’s the only way it’s been successful at Clemson. People get mad when I defend who we are around here, because they want to look at just two years. And I own that. That’s fair game. That’s completely fair game. But I’ve also coached 250 games here. That’s fair game, too. And they all count. I lost my first one, and I lost my 250th. But sign me up, I'll take [games] 2 to 249 all over again.”

There may be a ring of truth to those comments. Swinney is the ACC’s all-time wins leader. He’ll be a shoo-in for the College Football Hall of Fame one day. In nearly every respect, he is Clemson football.

Yet the notion that Clemson fans should remain all-in rings hollow when looking at the fanbase’s behavior. Despite either meeting or falling short of expectations for several consecutive seasons post-Trevor Lawrence, support has remained steady.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tiger fans packed out Memorial Stadium for a primetime kick against Virginia Tech. If you didn’t know better, you would’ve expected the matchup to be between top-10 teams with College GameDay in town. The fanbase was dealt a heartbreaking 20-16 loss, during which the offense looked inept for most of the game.

However, that “all-in” comment pales in comparison to Swinney’s main statement.

“We’re going into a new era next year [with the 24-year Playoff],” Swinney said in response to a question about whether winning in different eras should be viewed similarly. “We’ve won in every era – every one. BCS, final four, 12-team. We made it. We’re going to be in one out of three of those (12-team Playoffs). That’s going to be history. The 24-team starts next year. And we’ll have a bunch of those too.

“We’ve won two national championships in the last 10 years. So we’re averaging one every five years. We won one in a hundred years [before that]. We’re averaging one every five years. So by 2031, we're going to win another one. That’s all I can tell you. That’s how I think. I know people don’t like positivity, but I do, and that’s how I believe.”

Such a guarantee should never be made. National championships have become increasingly harder to win in the NIL era. Texas hasn’t played for a national title since 2009. Oregon hasn’t done it since 2014. Miami has been mired in mediocrity for years since winning it all in 2001.

Most believe that the consensus top three college football coaches are (in some order) Kirby Smart, Curt Cignetti, and Ryan Day. It’s nearly impossible to imagine any of those three guaranteeing a national title to their own fanbase. That’s because no coach can reasonably guarantee a title five years into the future, particularly in an era with ever-changing rosters, coaching staffs, and resource allocation across the nation.

Making a proclamation like Swinney’s has backfired before. In 2014, Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Jim Buss guaranteed that the team would return to contention in the Western Conference in the next three years. Stuck at the end of the Kobe Bryant era with limited assets, the franchise failed to win 30 games in the next three seasons. Opposing teams raised prices on the trade market, knowing Los Angeles’ desperation. Embattled with frustrated fans and management, Buss was removed from his position during the team’s third straight poor season since the guarantee.

Swinney is facing his own pressure with Clemson, and there’s no guarantee how his tenure ends. Regardless, his comments from Tuesday’s press conference were reckless and unnecessary.