Where Clemson Stands After Takedown of UNC
The Clemson Tigers travelled north to Chapel Hill, N.C., to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in a matchup of championship coaches between Dabo Swinney and Bill Belichick. It was domination from the Tigers, who secured a 38-10 victory. So, can the win be the kick start that the Tigers need after a slow start?
Well, the passing game certainly looked like it had new life. Cade Klubnik was 22/24 for 254 yards and 4 touchdowns, and receiver Antonio Williams opened the game with a 75-yard passing touchdown of his own. After 60 minutes, the Tigers were just a yard shy of a 400-yard day through the air.
Additionally, the talented Tiger defense finally played up to its preseason billing. Clemson allowed just 270 total yards to the Tar Heels and kept North Carolina out of the end zone until garbage time, when UNC running back Benjamin Hall found the end zone to make the score 38-10.
Looking forward, Clemson has another subpar opponent on the horizon in Week 7. The Tigers travel north to take on Boston College, which is 1-4 on the season with a lone win over Fordham. The Eagles got blown out on Saturday by Pitt, 48-7. Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel was making his first career start and threw for 323 yards and 4 touchdowns against an Eagles defense that ranks No. 60 in passing defense.
Despite the disastrous 1-3 start for the Tigers, the schedule opens up favorably to get back to .500 at 3-3. From that point, Clemson will face SMU, Duke, Florida State, and Louisville, with the first three games at home in Death Valley.
SMU and Duke both dominated Syracuse, a team that controlled the game against Clemson in Death Valley and beat the Tigers 34-21. However, if Clemson and Swinney can get consecutive wins under their belt before heading back home, it could be just what they need to bounce back and upset one or two of those four opponents.
If Clemson can get through those four teams at 2-2, the Tigers would be 5-5 headed into the final two games against Furman and at South Carolina, and the Gamecocks have looked out of sorts in recent weeks to say the least, sitting at 1-2 in SEC play and 3-2 overall.
Two wins in those two games would move the Tigers to 7-5, securing bowl eligibility. Which, while extremely far off from many fans’ preseason championship expectations, would still be a respectable bounce-back. This team has shown that it struggles on the big stage, but it's doubtful it will be asked to play on it very often for the remainder of 2025.