Why Clemson QB Tait Reynolds is Garnering High Praise From Mario Cristobal, Miami

Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds finds himself in an unique situation this weekend: he could be the first true freshman quarterback in nearly seven years to beat a top-5 team in the country.

It hasn’t been done since Auburn quarterback Bo Nix did it against Alabama in November of 2019, but Reynolds will lead the offense at home to face the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes this weekend. Believe it or not, it’s actually a program he’s familiar with from his recruitment.

He threw at a Miami recruiting camp back in June 2024, when he was a junior in high school while being in Queens Creek, Arizona. The same head coach at that time, Mario Cristobal, was on his radar for a little bit of time before he decided to commit to the Tigers a month later.

Here's Clemson QB Tait Reynolds throwing at a Miami prospect camp in June 2024 about a month before he committed to Clemson ... pics via @247Canes https://t.co/sabFbCKfs6 pic.twitter.com/uDCfKyati8 — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) September 28, 2026

Speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, Cristobal continued that praise going into game week.

“Great player, ultra-competitive,” he said. “His nature, his demeanor—a guy that has already mastered the offense in a short amount of time. Great arm, extremely accurate, great feet, tough, physical, an absolute specimen of a player, of an athlete, and the guy just finds ways to win.”

It might not have been the prettiest two outings for Reynolds in his first two starts, but he is only one of three quarterbacks who have one their first two starts as true freshman. The two are arguably Clemson’s best players ever at the position, too: Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson.

That winning edge that many see, including Cristobal, has Clemson being threatening to the Hurricanes this weekend.

“He could do it all, and he’s complimented by some great weapons and a very big, physical offensive line and a tight end crew,” he said. “So, he’s a guy that has certainly, again, went in there, has not flinched and has played great for them.”

The Tigers aren’t expected to win, even at home, by a large margin. However, history has seen Clemson prevail before in a spot like this, and if the program is to get back to the top of the ACC, Reynolds will need to have the best game of his young career to do so.

However, nearly everybody on Clemson’s staff believes he can do it, and Cristobal sees the threat that he could bring, especially in a home environment, this weekend.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from Memorial Stadium and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

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