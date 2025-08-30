Why Clemson's Gameday is the Best in College Football
There aren't many college football experiences that compare to the intensity of a Death Valley Saturday.
And no, not LSU's "Death Valley."
Gameday for the Clemson Tigers is more than just a custom; it's a spectacle that combines passion, pride, and history into one unique experience, from the moment fans pour into Clemson, South Carolina, to the thunderous cheer as the Tigers hit the field.
It also helps when the game is a primetime matchup against the other Tigers from the other Death Valley.
Ahead of Clemson's season opener against LSU, Clemson Tigers on SI breaks down what makes gameday at Clemson arguably the best gameday experience in college football.
Howard's Rock
Without mentioning Howard's Rock, the program's most recognizable emblem, any conversation of Clemson gameday would be incomplete. When coach Frank Howard received a piece of rock from Death Valley, California, in the 1960s, the custom was born. The boulder was first placed at the top of the hill in Memorial Stadium and then used as a doorstop. Players would rub the rock before charging down the hill, a move that has subsequently been called "the most exciting 25 seconds in college football," and it became a focal point. An atmosphere that is unparalleled in the sport.
The Roar of the Crowd
Memorial Stadium, which can accommodate more than 83,000 people, is regularly ranked as one of the loudest in college football. The Tigers are lifted, and opponents are rattled by the wall of sound produced by the close quarters and high seats. It is definitely one of the most daunting situations an opposing player or coach can find themselves in. The intimidation is a huge source of pride for Clemson fans.
The Southland Spirit
A major factor in energizing the audience is the Tiger Band, also referred to as "The Tiger Band That Shakes The Southland." As is any band in college football, or even down to the high school ranks, but a night game at Clemson hits differently. Every football fan in the stadium knows it's time for kickoff by the time the opening notes of "Tiger Rag" are played.
Other schools may have bigger, better, and flashier entrances, but the history, passion, and community for a Clemson Tigers home game is what makes this atmosphere the best in all of college football. Every single Saturday in the fall feels sacred.
Saturday's opener against LSU begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with television coverage on ESPN.