Does Clemson Have Its Next Cornerstone Quarterback in Tait Reynolds?

The quarterback position at Clemson is a role that has been taken quite seriously since head coach Dabo Swinney took the helm in the late 2010s. It’s not often that there’s a crossroads with the position group.

However, that was the case at the beginning of the 2026 season. Now, after five games and a 3-2 record, there’s a case for the future quarterback to already be following in the footsteps going forward.

That player, of course, is true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds, and head coach Dabo Swinney tends to agree with the narrative of upside that he has for the Tigers in weeks and years to come.

“We really believe in this kid. We love this kid,” he said on Saturday. “I mean, he’s going to be a stud now, he’s just got to play.”

The Tigers’ starting quarterback finished with a career-high 295 yards in the loss to No. 4 Miami this past weekend, but he showed tremendous strides compared to that of his first two games of the season. Much of Reynolds’s play came from outside the pocket, hitting receivers on the run to keep Clemson’s offense with a heartbeat.

One of those beneficiaries, Bryant Wesco Jr., sees the spark that he could bring to the program long-term.

“I just think that kid’s going to be special,” he said. “He’s got a real sense of confidence to him whenever he gets into the role, and then he’s more than a game manager; he’s a game-changer.”

However, there will continue to be growing pains, like every true freshman quarterback. Reynolds’s layers go beyond that, missing his senior year of football in high school due to an injury.

Since he had a lingering hamstring injury in 2025, he’s essentially missed an important developmental year of football. He’s also a dual-sport athlete, playing for Erik Bakich and the baseball team this spring.

His athleticism gave him a leg up entering the spring, but now, Wesco revealed that Reynolds is in the facility until 10 p.m. every night watching film, learning from his mistakes made over this first weeks of playing.

Swinney sees tremendous upside if he can clean those up.

“I think that’ll be when he cuts out some of the self-inflicted mistakes, just some of the, like he threw the ball for grounding,” he said. “He scrambled to the left, and then he threw it all the way back across the field. We got to eliminate that.”

However, the Queen Creek, Arizona, native has gotten better with each game, and that’s all you can ask for with a true freshman in his first month of college football. Reynolds also says that the game is “starting to slow down”, which is important for a tempo-style offense.

Now, it’s all about stringing together performances of improvement in the second half of the season. Fortunately, he has the coaching staff and the roster that believe in him to do the job.

“Each start, each game, he’ll gain more confidence, settling into the offense a little bit more, figuring out what the defense is, then once next week comes, he’ll be better than he was this week,” Wesco said.

Offensive coordinator Chad Morris will go through the ebs and flows of this type of player, but it’s one that could give Clemson some comfortability in over the next several seasons.

“He really believes in this kid, and so do I,” Swinney said. “I think he’s a tough competitor, and the more he plays, the better he’s going to get.”

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