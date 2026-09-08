Why Dabo Swinney Isn't Worried About Clemson's 2026 Narrative After Blowout Loss

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney knows his team can’t replay the 51-10 loss the Tigers suffered last Saturday against LSU, but he knows what it can do: respond.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Swinney understands the narratives that have been set on his program after failing to meet expectations in a primetime game to open the season. The Tigers had a similar loss to this one two years ago, getting blown out 38-3 to Georgia in Week 1 of 2024.

That team won six straight games and eventually won an ACC Championship. That team responded, and the narrative was different. This year’s Clemson squad will have to do the same.

“Just got to go win games, man. Just got to go win games; it’s a long season,” Swinney said. “Narratives come and go, and it’s all about what you do.”

The Clemson head coach, however, wants respect for his opponent LSU. He says that this team could end up being “the best team in the country” for all we know, and playing a Week 1 opponent like that will only make his team better.

He mentions if it was a much inferior opponent last weekend, there wouldn’t be the issues the media is bringing to him this week.

“If we’d have gone and played somebody else, and maybe just had a little warm-up game, y’all giving me different questions right now,” he said, “and they’re probably not true either.”

So, losing to an opponent with national championship expectations in the fashion that it did has created the situation that Swinney and Clemson find themselves in. He understands why some of his former players are upset with the performance, and took to social media to express their frustrations.

Swinney said that he hasn’t seen the posts, but he is focused on eliminating those outside thoughts with a statement win on Saturday against Georgia Southern.

“I’m just focused on winning this week,” he said. “You play like that, you ought to be criticized. That was a poor performance by us.”

He also sets the record straight about his players, who he believes are treated unfairly by the outside compared to one game. Swinney doesn’t want one loss to reflect how the team will play in 2026 while haven’t even beginning ACC play.

After all, that’s its best route to get back to the College Football Playoff under Swinney, but there are plenty more obstacles to get there after viewing some performances across the conference.

“These guys work all year, and I think it’s just the mindset of you lose a ball game and your whole year is over,” he said. “That’s not how these guys think, and it’s opening day every week, and the same enthusiasm that we had for last week.”

After all, the Tigers haven’t even played more than 10% of their season just yet. They still have a chance to prove themselves on the national stage, whether it’s a home win over top-ranked Miami, Virginia Tech or South Carolina. Clemson is still in contention for everything it wants.

So until then, Swinney wants to be judged about the next game, since that’s what he’s focused on the most.

“Other people have good teams and coaches and things like that, too. So, I give them credit,” he said. “We got 11 more games to go battle, then we’ll count them up, then you can ask me whatever question you want.”

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