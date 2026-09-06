Former Players, Social Media Reacts to Clemson's Beatdown By LSU

Week 1 of college football had the majority of social media in its grasp throughout this weekend, but on Saturday night, that shifted towards frustration with the Clemson Tigers.

Clemson fell to No. 11 LSU 51-10 in a Baton Rouge beatdown, being the primetime game of the first full week of the sport. In a game where LSU took an early 31-3 lead going into halftime, the Internet had a field day with all things related to the program and head coach Dabo Swinney.

A lot of the narrative came from Swinney being unable to adapt to the times, while in one offseason, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin brought in a completely new roster, new quarterback and a coaching staff.

However, former players weren’t impressed with what Clemson brought into Saturday’s contest.

Softest Clemson O-Line and D-Line play I have ever witnessed. — Jordan Leggett (@JordanLeggett16) September 6, 2026

Bruh — Peter Woods (@35Pwoo) September 6, 2026

Meanwhile, former edge rusher T.J. Parker, who left the team in the offseason, was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 2026 NFL Draft, was optimistic in rooting for the team, despite the loss.

We gon bounce back ‼️ — Tomarrion “TJ” Parker (@tomarrion) September 6, 2026

One of the biggest topics of discussion was the offensive line, which broke down during countless reps of Saturday’s loss. The general media ripped the group apart, especially the left side of the line.

Bold blocking scheme there on a 3rd down pic.twitter.com/nUsNrm4kkL — Football (@BostonConnr) September 6, 2026

Clemson has four of five starters coming into the new offensive line, while its only returner, Harris Sewell, moved to center to play the first game of his career in that position. In a venue of more than 102,000 opposing fans, the group could not meet the moment.

Social media went nuts for the interviews that were going down in the contest as well. Of course, Kiffin always brings a different type of character to the microphone, and after making a joke about the NFL players being on his roster, X, formerly Twitter, had some responses.

Lane Kiffin halftime interview, leading Clemson 31-3:



"Imagine if we had pro players." 😭pic.twitter.com/FUILA0Qhhb — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 6, 2026

Lane Kiffin basically just said the mock game they had was more competitive than Clemson. Wow. pic.twitter.com/zqKD7ajlzE — Cameron Smith (@DeputySmitty) September 6, 2026

Another viral moment included when ESPN sideline reporters Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge conducted an interview with an LSU cheerleader, who did push-ups after every score that the Tigers had on Saturday night. For a game that was in primetime, the eventual outcome created moments that the general media found entertaining off the field.

“Yeah, we got killed tonight. You know, that also happened to this one guy, and he was back three days later. Proved ‘em all wrong. Things can turn fast.” pic.twitter.com/zu2fCH57z7 — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) September 6, 2026

Going forward, Clemson will look to get on the right foot next weekend with its contest against Georgia Southern. After that, Swinney’s group will face North Carolina and then go to Cal to kick off ACC play. If the Tigers can get back to winning ways, they will face Miami at home in what is their last chance to get back to the top of college football.

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