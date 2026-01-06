Clemson Tigers Secure All-Conference Safety Transfer

The Clemson Tigers continue to roll through the transfer portal, picking up another commitment with safety Jerome Carter III on Tuesday afternoon, according to On3's Thomas Goldkamp.

Carter, a transfer from Old Dominion, fills a need at safety for the Tigers, who lost their starting two safeties through the portal. Carter's commitment is the second of the day, joining California transfer Luke Ferrelli.

The transfer visited Clemson on Monday, looking to make the move to a Power Four school after spending the last two seasons with the Monarchs. He will have two years of eligiblity remaining, beginning with the Tigers.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety is ranked the No. 36 safety from this year's transfer portal cycle, according to On3. He joins Elliot Washington II and Ferrelli as the two players that made the first decisions to join Clemson's 2026 roster.

Carter is a ball hawk, finishing with six interceptions in his 2025 season. He was tied for second in the country in doing so, filling the need that safety Ricardo Jones, who had the same amount, was known to do. He fills the need of a starting safety, which will plug him into the secondary almost immediately.

The Lake City, Florida, native also finished with 75 total tackles and two pass breakups. It earned Carter an All-Conference honor at the end of the season before hitting the transfer portal to see advanced opportunities. The Monarchs, his team, finished with a 10-win season, playing a factor in tying a program record.

His father, Jerome, was an NFL player, playing for the St. Louis Rams and being selected in the 2005 NFL Draft.

With the commitment, head coach Dabo Swinney has already matched the same number of players he picked up through the portal last season with three. It will certainly not be his last acquisition through it as well, with more expected to come in upcoming days.

Jones and Khalil Barnes entered the transfer portal earlier in the offseason, with the Tigers needing to replenish both of their starting safeties. Rob Billings also entered the portal at the position, with Swinney and defensive coordinator Tom Allen needing depth to succeed in 2026.

Visits will continue throughout the week, meaning that more players will be committing to Clemson throughout the week. Stay updated through Carter's commitment, as well as many others, through Clemson Tigers on SI's transfer portal tracker.