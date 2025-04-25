Will Clemson Tigers See Player Selected on Second Day of NFL Draft?
As expected, no Clemson Tigers were picked in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.
So, what’s next? Well, the second day of the NFL Draft features the second and third rounds and dozens of other players will come off the board.
The decision become a little more difficult and they come a little faster on the second day. Need becomes a bit more of a prominent factor in decision-making by NFL general managers.
For NFL teams looking for defensive help, there are two Tigers that could be called upon Friday and that’s safety R.J. Mickens and linebacker Barrett Carter.
On ESPN’s big board, Mickens is the highest-ranked Tigers player at No. 89. Carter comes in at No. 136.
Yet, in many mock drafts, Carter has been taken ahead of Mickens. That includes a final ESPN seven-round mock draft released earlier this week.
In that mock, Carter was taken in the fourth round at No. 130 overall, while Mickens was selected in No. 193 overall, which is the sixth round.
What puts Carter ahead of Mickens in mock drafts, and potentially the actual draft? Need. Carter is considered a three-down linebacker by many scouts and as the draft continues, that versatility could boost his value for teams that need a player like that.
Safety is a position some NFL general managers value a bit less than linebacker. In this draft, ESPN has Mickens ranked as the No. 8 overall safety. So, he’s a Top 10 player at his position. But many teams try to find value in taking a safety later in the draft or look for a cornerback with safety skills that can be converted into the position.
Those factors could boost Carter’s value — and drop Mickens’ value.
Carter was a two-time all-America selection who finished his Tigers career with 254 tackles, including 31.5 for loss, with 12.5 sacks, 24 pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He started 40 of his 52 career games.
Last season he was first-team All-ACC as he finished the season with 84 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, nine pass breakups and a fumble recovery as he played in all 14 games. He was also a Butkus Award finalist, given to the nation’s best linebacker.
Mickens finished his Clemson career with 229 tackles. His durability will be intriguing to teams. He became the became the 10th player in Clemson history to play 60 career games.