CLEMSON, S.C. — Will Putnam anticipated he might have to play center back in December, when Clemson was getting ready to play Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl. So, he practiced it on the side from time-to-time just to get used to it.

It wasn’t that Putnam had any inclination, at the time, he would be moved to center this spring. It was just something he wanted to do in order to make himself a better all-around offensive lineman and be ready just in case he was needed.

It turned out to be a good idea.

The Tigers have since learned Mason Trotter will miss the majority of the upcoming season due to eligibility issues, while Hunter Rayburn retired from football because of medical concerns with his neck. They were the only two players returning with any real experience at the center position.

Now Putnam has moved over from right guard and is working exclusively at center this spring, as Clemson tries to get him prepared to be the starter this coming fall.

“I could not be more proud of Will Putnam. I can’t brag on him enough,” new offensive line coach Thomas Austin said. “I mean, he has done an amazing job from the minute we had that conversation, he has been out here. Whenever they are able to throw it on their own, he has been snapping with DJ [Uiagalelei] and getting the young guys out here. He has had very few snap issues.”

Putnam admitted, following last Friday’s practice, he had a sense after the Cheez-It Bowl Rayburn might retire from football.

“I knew he had a neck injury and that is one of the things you don’t really mess with,” Putnam said. “I knew there was kind of nerve damage and stuff like that, so I could kinda see it a little more towards the end of this past year.

“I knew it was kind of bothering him a little bit, especially after the Cheez-It Bowl. I knew that he flew down to see other doctors and stuff like that because we are good friends, all of us on the O-Line. So, I knew it was coming before he announced it for sure. It’s very unfortunate.”

But Putnam, who has started 22 games at right guard the last two seasons, welcomes the challenge of being the Tigers’ new center. He loves coming to practice and looks forward to getting better in his new role.

“I think it is good for me, now that I am an upperclassman, I think it helps me be more enabled for like a leadership position, leadership role and kinda leading the guys,” he said. “It is something that I take a lot of accountabilities for, trying to get better each day. I am excited.”

Prior to this spring, the only experience Putnam had at center came in the High School All-American game after his high school career was over. He played the position just a little bit in that game, but that was it.

“Just learning how to snap is not too hard, it is just learning how to snap with a good defensive lineman right across your face and getting it where it needs to be,” Putnam said. “Just the snapping part, I can go out here in the field and just snap and run around. But those actual game-type reps that you have to replicate in practice, you have a guy right across from you. You have to make calls. You have to communicate across the line. You are kinda like that lead mouthpiece. That is where it gets a little difficult.”

But Putnam is adjusting well to his new position and the early returns have been good from both head coach Dabo Swinney and Austin.

“From a technique standpoint, he is doing a phenomenal job. So, he is a natural. He has done a great job,” Austin said. “A very selfless guy. There is not a tougher kid on our team. He is playing with a little bit of an ankle issue, but he is not going to miss anything.”

