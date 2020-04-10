Three former Clemson Tigers playing in the XFL found out Friday that the league is likely no more, according to reports.

Houston Roughnecks defensive lineman Corey Crawford, D.C. Defenders defensive end Tavaris Barnes and Seattle Dragons offensive tackle Isaiah Battle played half of the 10-game schedule before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play.

Now, there appears to be no return set for the XFL in 2021, and all employees have been laid off.

The XFL originally debuted in 2001 but was a total flop under owner Vince McMahon. The WWE titan hit the reboot button on the league last year and hired former NCAA high-ranking official and collegiate athletic director Oliver Luck to run the operation.

The XFL returned the week after the Super Bowl in February with renovated, and less gimmicky, rules. That and the play on the field drew solid television ratings and decent crowds in some cities, leading many to believe the XFL, which didn't try to attach itself to the more popular NFL, had a chance to make it long-term.

When the league decided not to play Week 6 because of the outbreak, it said it was still planning to move forward in 2021.

The season ended with Crawford's Roughnecks at 5-0, while Barnes helped the Defenders to a 3-2 record. Battle and the Dragons struggled to a 1-4 record.

These players don't have many options now. Several former XFL players have been signed by NFL, including the Carolina Panthers bringing on Houston quarterback P.J. Walker, but none of the former Tigers have landed with another team.

They could get a chance for an NFL camp invite if/when things resume in the league this summer.