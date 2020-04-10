AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Report: XFL Suspends Operations, Leaving Three Former Tigers Jobless

Brad Senkiw

Three former Clemson Tigers playing in the XFL found out Friday that the league is likely no more, according to reports.

Houston Roughnecks defensive lineman Corey Crawford, D.C. Defenders defensive end Tavaris Barnes and Seattle Dragons offensive tackle Isaiah Battle played half of the 10-game schedule before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play.

Now, there appears to be no return set for the XFL in 2021, and all employees have been laid off. 

The XFL originally debuted in 2001 but was a total flop under owner Vince McMahon. The WWE titan hit the reboot button on the league last year and hired former NCAA high-ranking official and collegiate athletic director Oliver Luck to run the operation.

The XFL returned the week after the Super Bowl in February with renovated, and less gimmicky, rules. That and the play on the field drew solid television ratings and decent crowds in some cities, leading many to believe the XFL, which didn't try to attach itself to the more popular NFL, had a chance to make it long-term. 

When the league decided not to play Week 6 because of the outbreak, it said it was still planning to move forward in 2021. 

The season ended with Crawford's Roughnecks at 5-0, while Barnes helped the Defenders to a 3-2 record. Battle and the Dragons struggled to a 1-4 record. 

These players don't have many options now. Several former XFL players have been signed by NFL, including the Carolina Panthers bringing on Houston quarterback P.J. Walker, but none of the former Tigers have landed with another team. 

They could get a chance for an NFL camp invite if/when things resume in the league this summer. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who's Dabo Swinney's Top Quarterback?

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney acknowledges former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, but Trevor Lawrence is the guy he would take over anybody right now.

Connor Watson

Former Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell Gives Back

2019 First-round draft pick of the Las Vegas Raiders donates $100K to hometown of Richmond, Va.

Christopher Hall

Seth Beer Hits 'Moonshot' Against Georgia

During his freshman season at Clemson, former All American and Dick Howser Trophy winner Seth Beer, hit a memorable homerun in Athens that still hasn't landed.

JP-Priester

Confirmed: Clemson CB Mario Goodrich to Have Ankle Surgery

Brad Senkiw

Will Shipley: Dynamic Running Back Could Make Tigers Running Back U.

During Clemson’s recent big junior day event, the running back in attendance was Will Shipley from Matthews (N.C.) Weddington. A pure athlete, much like a Etienne or Dixon, Shipley could just as easily play slot wide receiver as running back.

Zach Lentz

Does Expanded CFP Help Tigers?

NCAA Division I athletic directors said they are in favor of expanding the current College Football Playoff system. Clemson could see advantages and disadvantages of an expanded system.

Travis Boland

Swinney appears on ESPN's First Take: Talks Fans In Stands

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discusses uncertainty of upcoming season

Christopher Hall

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney Doubles Down on Start of Football Season

It should come as no surprise that his, sometimes, overly optimistic outlook on things has placed Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney at odds with some of the national media when it comes to his belief that college football will be played this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zach Lentz

Standouts From Tigers Shortened 2020 Season

Clemson got off to a blazing start on the diamond, racing out to a 14-3 record before the season was halted. Today we take a look at three players that were a huge part of that fast start.

JP-Priester

Dabo Swinney Confident His Players Are Staying In Shape

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is highly confident that his team is holding up their end when it comes to keeping in shape. Despite being spread out across the country, the culture he's created inside his program has instilled that kind of accountability in his players.

JP-Priester

by

J Clarke