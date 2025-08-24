Former Clemson Tigers Cornerback Looking for New Home, Waived by Jets
Former Clemson Tigers cornerback Mario Goodrich’s professional career took another turn this past Monday, as the New York Jets announced they were waiving six players, including the 6-foot cornerback.
Goodrich, who cemented his place in Clemson history with an electric pick-six in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl, has spent the past couple of seasons trying to find his home at the highest level.
Coming out of Lee’s Summit West in Missouri, the four-star athlete played both sides of the ball, finishing his high school career with nearly 1,000 offensive scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. On the other side, he racked up 140 tackles, 13 for a loss, 11 interceptions, and 35 pass deflections in his three-year varsity tenure.
Goodrich initially committed to Nebraska but decommitted seven months later, receiving an offer from Clemson and Dabo Swinney one month later. He committed after his official visit in January of 2018 and joined the Tigers ahead of the season, capturing a National championship in his first year with the program.
Clemson Tigers On SI | Facebook | X
With more growth came more time on the field for Goodrich, playing in 21 games over the next two years, recording 20 tackles, one for a loss, three interceptions and three pass deflections. His role expanded significantly in 2021, becoming one of the anchors of Clemson’s secondary.
Goodrich’s career year at Clemson came in his senior season, earning First team All-ACC honors and putting up 42 tackles (career-high), two interceptions, 10 pass deflections, and one forced fumble.
He ended his career on a high note with the Tigers, stealing a batted pass thrown by Brock Purdy and strolling it into the endzone for an 18-yard pick-six. The impressive performance earned him the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl MVP.
While he went undrafted in a strong 2022 defensive back class, he was immediately signed by the Philadelphia Eagles, bouncing between their practice squad and active roster, appearing in limited action but never fully carving out a consistent role.
Following his release by the Eagles after the 2023 season, Goodrich had brief stints with the New York Giants and the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL before signing with the Denver Broncos and later the New York Jets in 2025. Both, however, waived him before finalizing their 53-man rosters.
For now, Goodrich hits the free-agent market once again, still searching for stability. Whether another NFL team comes calling or he returns to the UFL, the former Tiger remains determined to extend his playing career.