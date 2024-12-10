Clemson Tigers Jump From Unranked to Number 16 in AP Top-25 Basketball Poll
The Clemson Tigers, after a strong start to the season, has flown up in the AP Top-25 rankings after the recent update.
It has been a great start to the 2024-25 campaign for the Tigers on the court. While the football team tries to win the College Football Playoff, the basketball team is rising in the rankings as well.
For the first time all season, the Tigers are finally ranked in the AP Top-25. After a big week, Clemson came in ranked 16th to start the week.
It was a great week of basketball for the Tigers, as they had a marquee win against the Kentucky Wildcats at home, and then followed it up with their first conference victory of the season on the road against the Miami Hurricanes.
What really helped get Clemson in the Top-25 was the win against the Wildcats, as that is the type of win that could be big once March Madness rolls around.
As the holidays and the new year quickly approach, the schedule is a little bit on the light side for the rest of December for the basketball program. Over the weekend, they will have another big game against the Memphis Tigers, who were ranked in the Top-25 earlier this season.
Following that matchup will be their rivalry game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, as the basketball program will look to get some revenge for the loss on the football field a couple of weeks ago.
Then it will be back to conference play to wrap up the calendar year against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
With two of the three games being at home during the final stretch of the calendar year, Clemson should certainly be heading into the new year with double-digit wins.
After not being ranked, it was a really nice jump in the standings. Now, they must build on it. With the Duke Blue Devils being ranked in the Top-5, they will be the team for the Tigers to keep their eye on in the conference, as freshman Cooper Flagg is living up to the hype.