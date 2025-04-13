Clemson Men’s Basketball Lands Experienced UAB Blazers Transfer
Butta Johnson announced his commitment to the Clemson Tigers men’s basketball program on Sunday via social media.
It was a short post on X (formerly Twitter) which read simply, “GRIT” with a Tiger emoji after it.
Johnson played his third season with UAB in 2024-25, where he averaged 8.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 37 games (21 starts). He also had 68 assists and 31 steals. He finished fifth on the team in scoring and averaged nearly 27 minutes per game.
In his sophomore season at UAB in 2023-24 he averaged 11.2 points and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field. He had 20 games in which he scored 10 or more points and led the team with 56 made 3-pointers.
Johnson will join three other players that have committed to the Tigers this offseason. Junior forward Nick Davidson was at Nevada, junior forward R.J. Godfrey was at Georgia and forward Carter Welling was at Utah Valley.
Godfrey started his college career at Clemson before he transferred to Georgia.
Clemson has only a few holdover players — guard Dillon Hunter, forward Dallas Thomas and guard Ace Buckner.
The Tigers also expect their three signees to join the program — guard Zac Foster (Atlanta, Ga./Woodward Academy), forward Chase Thompson (Glenwood, Minn./Alexandria Area) and forward/center Trent Steinour (Mooresville, N.C./Lake Norman).
Clemson has lost plenty of talent in the transfer portal, some of whom have already landed with new schools. Junior forward Chauncey Wiggins is now at Florida State while guard Del Jones is now at Radford.
The other Clemson players in the transfer portal are senior guard Jake Heidbreder, junior center Christian Reeves, freshman center Jackson Roberts and freshman shooting guard Asa Thomas.
Clemson (27-7) is coming off a 69-67 loss to the McNeese State Cowboys in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, a disappointing early exit for a program coming off a trip to the Elite Eight last season.
Clemson coach Brad Brownell is reportedly set to get a contract extension, even though the Tigers left the tournament early. He is now the winningest coach in Tigers history and has more than 450 career wins.
His program is picking steam. He has taken the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament three times in the last five seasons. Clemson has also had three straight 20-win seasons, a first for Brownell in his 15 seasons. He’s had seven 20-win seasons during his tenure.