Clemson Men’s Basketball Announces Exciting Non-Conference Schedule
The Clemson Tigers men’s basketball team will play seven non-conference games at home, beginning with their season opener against Charleston Southern on Nov. 4.
The Tigers revealed their full non-conference schedule, with game times for most contests, earlier this week.
Clemson and Charleston Southern will face each other on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
The Tigers will play each of their first three regular-season games at home, which come after an exhibition game at home against Augusta on Oct. 30.
After Charleston Southern, Clemson will host Saint Francis on Nov. 8 and Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 12, with both game times set for 7 p.m.
Afterward, Clemson travels to their first true road game when they face Boise State on Nov. 17. That game time is yet to be determined.
The next week starts the Sunshine Slam, which begins with a home game on Nov. 21 as the Tigers host Radford at 7 p.m.
From there, the Tigers head to Daytona Beach, Fla., for the rest of the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Nov. 25-26, with game times and opponents to be determined. Potential opponents include Penn State, San Francisco, and Fordham playing in the Beach bracket and Radford, Chicago State, Drexel, and Purdue Fort Wayne competing in the Ocean bracket.
The Tigers host their next three games at home, starting with a Nov. 29 contest with Florida A&M at 7 p.m. Following that, Clemson will host Kentucky on Dec. 3 in the ACC-SEC Challenge, with the game time to be determined.
After the Wildcats, the Tigers host Memphis on Dec. 14, with that game to be determined as well.
The final non-conference game is set for Dec. 17 in Columbia, S.C., when Clemson faces South Carolina in its annual showdown. The game time is to be determined.
The men’s ACC opponents were determined in February, with the full schedule to come.
The Tigers will play Florida State, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech both home and away. Clemson will host Cal, Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Stanford, Syracuse and Wake Forest. The Tigers will travel to Boston College, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Pitt, SMU and Virginia.
Clemson is coming off its biggest season since 1980, the last time it reached the Elite Eight. This past March in the NCAA Tournament, Clemson was a No. 6 seed and defeated No. 11 New Mexico, No. 3 Baylor and No. 2 Arizona before falling to No. 4 Alabama.
Coach Brad Brownell has led the Tigers since 2010 and in that span he’s won 265 games. Since the 2017-18 season he’s led the Tigers to 20 or more wins four times, three NCAA Tournament bids and two NIT bids.