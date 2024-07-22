Clemson Tigers Are Standouts for Denver Nuggets in NBA Summer League
The Clemson Tigers are coming off a very successful 2023-24 season on the hardwood. They advanced to the Regional Final during the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the furthest the program has advanced since 1980.
For only the second time in program history, they have won at least 23 games in back-to-back seasons. Before the last two campaigns, the last time they accomplished that feat was from 2006-2009.
Two of the driving forces behind that success were P.J. Hall and Hunter Tyson. As teammates with the Tigers during the 2022-23 season, they tied for the team lead in points per game with 15.3.
Tyson led the way with 9.6 rebounds per game, while Hall was second with 5.7. With Tyson leaving for the NBA, it was Hall who became the focal point of Clemson’s game plan during the 2023-24 season.
He responded by earning a spot on the All-ACC First Team. Hall averaged a team-high 18.3 points per game while grabbing 6.4 rebounds with 1.4 assists.
His performance was strong enough that the Denver Nuggets signed him to a two-way deal after he went undrafted. That reunited him with Tyson, as the two picked up right where they left off in 2023 when the college season ended.
After Julian Strawther played two games and dominated with 28.5 points per game, more chances fell in the lap of Tyson and Hall. They responded well, as two of the better Nuggets players in Las Vegas.
Tyson ended up finishing third on the team in scoring, averaging 15.2 points per game. His efficiency was not where you want to see it, but it was encouraging to see how aggressive he was as a go-to option for the Denver Summer League team.
Hall also struggled with his efficiency but stuffed the stat sheet in his four games. He averaged 11.8 points, which was fourth on the team, with 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks.
Given the current state of the Nuggets’ roster, there is a chance for Tyson and Hall to carve out a role in the frontcourt. Denver needs players to step up behind Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. this season.
With key rotation pieces departing last offseason and this summer, the opportunity is there for the Clemson products to work their way into Michael Malone’s rotation. The duo is worth keeping an eye on heading into training camp and preseason.