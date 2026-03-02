Nuggets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 2

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have slipped to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference after losing at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Now, Denver has a quick turnaround on Monday, taking on the tanking Utah Jazz, who are down Lauri Markkane, Jusuf Nurkic, Walker Kessler and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Utah has lost five games in a row and is clearly tanking for a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. So, it’s not a surprise that the Nuggets are double-digit road favorites in this game.

Denver actually has a better overall record on the road than it does at home this season, and it’s in desperate need of a bounce back after dropping six of its last 10 games. The No. 2 seed appears to be out of reach for the Nuggets, as they’re 6.5 games back with 21 games to play in the regular season.

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Monday’s matchup between these division rivals.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Nuggets -11.5 (-115)

Jazz +11.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Nuggets: -550

Jazz: +410

Total

245.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Nuggets vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 2

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, Altitude

Nuggets record: 37-24

Jazz record: 18-42

Nuggets vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Nuggets Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Jazz Injury Report

Lauri Markkanen – out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – out

Walker Kessler – out

Jusuf Nurkic – out

Vince Williams Jr. – out

Kevin Love – out

Nuggets vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets

Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Keyonte George OVER 17.5 Points (-108)

Each day I shared my favorite NBA player props for SI Betting, and I’m backing Keyonte George in his second game back from an injury:

Jazz guard Keyonte George has put together a strong 2025-26 season, averaging 23.6 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

With Lauri Markkanen out for two weeks and Jaren Jackson Jr., Jusuf Nurkic and Walker Kessler out for the season, George is by far the best offensive option for the Jazz going forward, including in Monday’s game against Denver.

The Nuggets are a bottom-10 defense this season, and George dropped 20 points on just 14 shots in their first meeting this season. The young guard just returned from an injury that kept him out for most of February, playing less than 24 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans.

He still finished that game with 17 points on 11 shots, getting to the line for 10 free-throw attempts in the process. George may have his minutes limited again on Monday – which is why this line is so low – but he should get all the shots he can handle when he’s on the floor.

I’m buying him to improve upon his last showing in this divisional battle.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I think Denver is a great bet on the road:

The Denver Nuggets are in the midst of a disappointing stretch, losing to Minnesota on Sunday to fall to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. Despite that, I’m buying them on the road against a tanking Utah Jazz team on Monday.

There a couple of key trends to note in this matchup:

Denver is 8-4 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back

Denver is 12-10 against the spread as a road favorite

Denver is 21-12 on the road – a better record than it has at home

Utah is 13-14 against the spread as a home underdog

Utah is just 1-17 straight up when Lauri Markkanen is out

The Jazz are not only down Markkanen, but they are without Walker Kessler, Jaren Jackson Jr., Vince Williams Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic for the rest of the season. I can’t get behind the Jazz at this number, especially since they don’t defend anyone.

Utah is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating and opponent points per game, and now it takes on the No. 2 offense in the league.

Denver desperately needs a win to remain in the mix for a top-four seed in the West, and I think it leaves no doubt on Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Pick: Nuggets -11.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

