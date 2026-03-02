Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Nuggets-Jazz, Neemias Queta, Celtics-Bucks)

The month of March got off to a great start with a loaded NBA slate on Sunday, and now our focus turns to four games on March 2, which includes four teams playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Houston Rockets @ Washington Wizards

Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks

Denver Nuggets @ Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers @ Golden State Warriors

March is one of the best months in the basketball world, as conference tournaments and March Madness begin in college basketball while the push for a playoff spot in the NBA is on full display.

That makes for some exciting moments in the betting market, and I’ll be making NBA picks just about every day here at SI Betting.

Fresh off of a 2-for-4 night on Sunday , I’m looking at two plays on Monday, including a player prop for Boston Celtics big man Neemias Queta.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the plays for the action on March 2.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 185-153 (+4.39 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1476-1390-27 (+37.55 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Denver Nuggets -11.5 (-115) vs. Utah Jazz

Neemias Queta OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-118)

Denver Nuggets -11.5 (-115) vs. Utah Jazz

The Denver Nuggets are in the midst of a disappointing stretch, losing to Minnesota on Sunday to fall to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. Despite that, I’m buying them on the road against a tanking Utah Jazz team on Monday.

There a couple of key trends to note in this matchup:

Denver is 8-4 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back

Denver is 12-10 against the spread as a road favorite

Denver is 21-12 on the road – a better record than it has at home

Utah is 13-14 against the spread as a home underdog

Utah is just 1-17 straight up when Lauri Markkanen is out

The Jazz are not only down Markkanen, but they are without Walker Kessler, Jaren Jackson Jr., Vince Williams Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic for the rest of the season. I can’t get behind the Jazz at this number, especially since they don’t defend anyone.

Utah is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating and opponent points per game, and now it takes on the No. 2 offense in the league.

Denver desperately needs a win to remain in the mix for a top-four seed in the West, and I think it leaves no doubt on Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Neemias Queta OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-118)

Queta is coming off the best game of his NBA career on Sunday, finishing with 27 points and 17 rebounds on 10-of-14 shooting in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Now, he takes on a Milwaukee Bucks team that has struggled on the glass all season long, ranking 27th in the league in rebound percentage and 18th in opponent rebounds per game.

Queta is averaging 8.4 boards per game this season, and he’s remained the No. 1 option at center for Boston even after the trade deadline acquisition of Nikola Vucevic. Queta has 10 or more boards in five of his last 10 games and at least eight boards in seven of his last 12.

He also had a 10-rebound game in his first meeting with the Bucks this season and eight boards against them on Feb. 1. Queta is averaging over 16 rebound chances per game this season, and he’ll need to convert just half of those to clear this prop.

After such a strong showing on Sunday, Queta feels like an ideal buy-low candidate in this Eastern Conference matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.