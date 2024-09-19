Clemson Tigers Basketball Recruiting Shines in Latest Rankings
The Clemson Tigers baseball team is coming off an impressive season and they’ve welcomed a new batch of recruits to campus as fall workouts are set to begin.
But, just how well did the Tigers do on the recruiting trail in its Class of 2024? Well, in Perfect Game’s recent Top 500 Fresh Arrivals on Campus rankings, Clemson had 10 players listed.
The list is based on the site’s final Class of 2024 rankings. It includes players either didn’t sign with the Major League team that drafted them in July or were not drafted.
Perfect Game wrote that the entire list was “loaded with talent,” and one Tigers recruit ended up in the Top 10.
Clemson’s highest-rated player on the list was outfielder and left-handed pitcher Talan Bell, who played for Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Fla. He was ranked No. 10.
At No. 106 was TP Wentworth, an outfielder and left-handed pitcher who played for Central Catholic in Ripon, Calif.
Owen Anchors, an outfielder and first baseman from Dunwoody, Ga., was ranked No. 182.
Infielder Austin Jacobs, who also played at Hagerty and is from Geneva, Fla., was ranked No. 199.
The rest of Clemson recruits in the Top 500 were left-handed pitcher Brendon Bennett (No. 266), infielder Josh Castellani (No. 279), right-handed pitcher Anthony Wilkie (No. 290), right-handed pitcher Dane Moehler (No. 365), right-handed pitcher Chayce Kieck (No. 416) and Treion McFarland (No. 473).
The rest of the recruiting class, per Clemson, included infielder/right-handed pitcher Dion Brown, catcher Steele Burd, right-handed pitcher Cannon Feazell, infielder/catcher Luke Gaffney, right-handed pitcher Michael Gillen, right-handed pitcher Luke Kissenberth, left-handed pitcher Hudson Lee, outfielder Dominic Listi, infielder Josh Paino, infielder Collin Priest and infielder/outfielder Briggs Sullivan.
Gaffney, Gillen, Kissenberth, Lee, Listi, Paino and Priest are all Division I transfers. Gaffney was among Baseball America’s Top 100 transfers of the offseason.
Clemson went 44-16 last season winning the Atlantic Division title in the ACC and claimed the No. 6 overall seed in the country in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers lost to Florida in the Super Regional, leaving them a couple of wins shy of reaching their first MCWS since 2010.
The Tigers were one of the most active teams in the transfer portal, but their biggest returnee is outfielder Cam Cannarella, who played most of last season with an injury and should be healthy for 2025. He is considered one of the top prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft.
Tigers head coach Erik Bakich signed a long-term extension in the offseason.