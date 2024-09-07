Clemson Tigers Baseball Set to Release New Documentary Next Year
The Clemson Tigers baseball team had a terrific season in 2024, reaching the NCAA Super Regionals.
The Tigers allowed a small film crew to document the season, and the program’s social media accounts reposted the trailer for the documentary called “No Finish Line,” with a premiere date of 2025.
It’s not clear why the social media account reposted the trailer, which was originally posted in July.
The trailer opens with older footage of Clemson baseball, which included a celebration after the Tigers clinched a spot in the Men’s College World Series.
Footage quickly turned to second-year coach Erik Bakich, a former Tigers assistant in 2002 who was hired away from Michigan in 2022 to get the Tigers back to the MCWS. He was talking to his team during an early-season meeting.
“There’s no reason why this team can’t set all kinds of records,” he said to his players.
Bakich knows the expectations at Clemson baseball. As part of that 2002 team he was with the Tigers as they went to Omaha, Neb., for the MCWS. He took Michigan there as a head coach in 2019, the Wolverines’ first trip there since 1984.
“When you go to Omaha for a national championship, you’re instantly addicted,” he said. “It’s like getting struck by lightning.”
The remainder of the trailer features footage from the 2023 season, including celebrations after walk-off wins, Tigers interacting with fans and the climb toward becoming one of the top teams in the country and hosting their own regional and super regional in the NCAA Tournament.
It also included some words from former Clemson coach Jack Leggett, who is now in a program development role, that ring true as the 2025 season approaches.
“That’s the old Clemson baseball that I remember,” he said. “You get the Gatorade bucket dumped on you, that means something good happened that day. I can see many more of those coming.”
Clemson went 44-16 last season winning the Atlantic Division title in the ACC and claimed the No. 6 overall seed in the country in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers lost to Florida in the Super Regional, leaving them a couple of wins shy of reaching their first MCWS since 2010.
The Tigers were one of the most active teams in the transfer portal, but their biggest returnee is outfielder Cam Cannarella, who played most of last season with an injury and should be healthy for 2025. He is considered one of the top prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft.