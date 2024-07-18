Clemson Baseball Announces Multi-Year Extension for Erik Bakich
Clemson baseball has found plenty of success since Erik Bakich was named the head coach in 2022. Bakich came from Michigan after being bought out from the remainder of his contract.
After making a commitment to their baseball program by doing so, Clemson found their man and will now reward him with an extension through the 2030 season, the school announced on Thursday.
The Board of Trustee Compensation Committee approved the contract on Thursday. According to Jon Blau of The Post and Courier, Bakich will earn $8.4 million over the six years. This deal includes a bump from $950k to nearly $1.3 million in 2025.
In two years at the helm, Bakich has won 88 games, which is the 11th most in the nation in that span. Clemson was just one of six programs to have 44-plus wins in 2023 and 2024, a true indication of their dominance.
He's found success every step of the way, leading his teams to an NCAA Tournament bid in seven of the last nine years that there's been an NCAA Tournament.
A storied program before Bakich arrived, his goal was to help the Tigers get back to the top. Hosting a regional in both of his campaigns, one of five teams in the country to do so, Bakich has done exactly what he was expected to do.
Clemson had their best season since 2010, winning a regional for the first time since. In 2024, they also finished in the top 10 in every poll.
A well-deserved extension for one of the top head coaches in college baseball, Bakich is excited to be here. He released a statement about the extension to the school.
"It is a privilege to serve this incredible university and athletic department. We are beyond grateful for the leadership and continued support from the Board of Trustees, President Jim Clements and Director of Athletics Graham Neff.
"Jiffy and I love this Clemson community and that we can raise our children here. Tiger Nation…we love & appreciate you! Let’s keep Doug Kingsmore Stadium rowdy, and we can’t wait to hoist a trophy in Omaha with you!"
2025 will give Bakich and Clemson another opportunity to prove that they're one of the nation's elite programs. Returning some of the top players on the roster and an impressive high school and transfer portal class coming in, they should do just that.
They'll look to complete their ultimate goal of winning a National Championship, something that's certainly possible.