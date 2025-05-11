Clemson Tigers Basketball Star Suffers Major Injury Ahead of NBA Draft
The Clemson Tigers men's basketball program can thank superstar center Viktor Lakhin for much of their success last season.
From the time Lakhin stepped on campus after transferring from Cincinnati, it was clear that the 6-foot-11 athlete was going to excel on the court.
During the 2024-25 campaign with the Tigers, he averaged 11.4 points in 34 games. He served as a defensive machine with high hopes of being selected somewhere in the upcoming NBA draft in June.
Lakhin Suffers Unfortunate Injury
The Tigers basketball star may have just seen any chance he had of being drafted evaporate due to an injury.
Per a report by Jonathan Givony of ESPN, center Viktor Lakhin recently suffered a brutal injury to his left foot after tearing a tendon. As a result, Lakhin's agent, Eric Fleisher, told ESPN that the promising forward is expected to be out for approximately three months.
After posting strong numbers at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament just a few short weeks ago, it appeared certain that the draft would be in Lahkin's future—the timing of his injury could not have been worse.
Things are certainly up in the air for Lakhin right now as he begins his long road to recovery. He was invited to the NBA's G League combine later this month, and he could still go and interview with prospective teams.
Even if he isn't drafted in June, there is a strong possibility that an NBA team will sign him as an undrafted free agent, as he could be recovered in enough time to participate in a training camp in September.
But hopes of playing in the NBA Summer League, a showcase for draft selections, undrafted free agents and young NBA players looking for more playing time, appears to be done.
Back in January, Lakhin made a bold statement regarding his inability to get injured following a minor scare.
"No injury, I don't get injured," Lakhin stated months ago, as reported by Jason Priester of the Clemson Insider. "...What do you expect from a center. It's physical down there, so you can imagine."
While Lakhin was able to ward off injury during Clemson's season, his luck has now caught up to him.
The goal is for Lakhin to have a speedy recovery and bounce back to the stellar player that we have seen throughout each campaign.