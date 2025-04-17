Clemson Tigers Men’s Basketball Signs Younger Brother of New Transfer
The transfer portal has helped the Clemson Tigers men’s basketball team — and not just because they landed a key player.
On Wednesday, the Tigers announced that they also landed that transfer’s younger brother, Blake Davidson. He is the younger brother of Nick Davidson, who was formerly at Nevada.
Blake was supposed to follow Nick to Nevada, but now that plan has changed.
Blake Davidson, a 6-foot-9 forward, played his prep basketball at Mater Dei in California. Last season he averaged 10 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game.
He joined a class that featured three players that signed their agreements to play for Clemson during the early signing period.
The Tigers’ other signees are guard Zac Foster (Atlanta, Ga./Woodward Academy), forward Chase Thompson (Glenwood, Minn./Alexandria Area) and forward/center Trent Steinour (Mooresville, N.C./Lake Norman).
Thompson was named Mr. Basketball for the state of Minnesota earlier this month. He averaged 24.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while leading Alexandria to its first state championship.
The quartet will join the program, along with five transfers that have committed to the Tigers — Nick Davidson, forward Jake Wahlin (Utah), guard Butta Johnson (UAB), forward R.J. Godfrey (Georgia) and forward Carter Welling (Utah Valley).
Nick Davidson might be the top transfer of the five. He started all 33 games for Nevada last season, as he averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He also had 92 assists and 27 steals.
Clemson’s remaining roster is filled by returnees — guard Dillon Hunter, forward Dallas Thomas and guard Ace Buckner.
Tigers that have transferred out include guard Jake Heidbreder, guard Del Jones (Radford), center Christian Reeves (Charleston), center Jackson Roberts, guard Asa Thomas (Furman) and forward Chauncey Wiggins (Florida State).
Clemson (27-7) is coming off a 69-67 loss to the McNeese State Cowboys in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, a disappointing early exit for a program coming off a trip to the Elite Eight last season.
Clemson coach Brad Brownell is reportedly set to get a contract extension, even though the Tigers left the tournament early. He is now the winningest coach in Tigers history and has more than 450 career wins.
His program is picking up steam. He has taken the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament three times in the last five seasons. Clemson has also had three straight 20-win seasons, a first for Brownell in his 15 seasons. He’s had seven 20-win seasons during his tenure.