Clemson Tigers Men's Basketball 2025 Recruiting Class Ranked 30th Overall
Brad Brownell has been busy on the recruiting trail for the Clemson Tigers Men's Basketball program.
After signing a strong recruiting class for the coming season, with 10 players listed in Perfect Game's top 500 fresh arrivals list, Brownell continues the impressive streak by landing a verbal commitment from a top-150 national prospect for the 2025 class in Chase Thompson.
Thompson will join fellow 2025 class commits Zachary Foster, a four-star guard, and Trent Steinour, a three-star forward, laying the groundwork for what is shaping up to be another strong recruiting class for the Tigers.
The three recruits that Clemson has landed all rank inside the top 250 nationally, with Thompson ranking 136th, Foster ranking 128th, and Steinour ranking 202nd.
All three also find themselves as a top 50 recruit at their respective positions, with Thompson ranked as the 29th small forward, Foster ranked as the 33rd shooting guard, and Steinour ranked as the 50th power forward.
These three potential stars have Brownell's 2025 recruiting class ranked 30th in the nation, per On3, and is only the beginning of yet another strong recruiting class from the veteran coach, with his 2024 class ranked 35th in the nation.
The 2025 class currently ranks 7th in a strong Atlantic Coast Conference, after the 2024 class ranked 8th in the conference.
On3 gives the 2025 class a score of 88.18, which is a 2.94 point drop from the 2024 class which received a score of 91.12.
An 88.18 score is nothing to scoff at, however, as it is a vast improvement over the scores the program received in the early 2020's, sinking as low as an 80 grade for the 2021 recruiting class.
Recruiting is the key to success in collegiate athletics, and with two top-50 recruiting classes under Brownell's belt, the next few seasons look to be promising for the program.
Brownell has been the head coach of the Tigers since 2010.
He has led the program to a 265-189 record during his tenure, with six 20-win seasons, four NIT appearances, and four NCAA Tournament appearances.
He led Clemson to the Elite Eight last year, the deepest they have gone in the NCAA Tournament under his command.
Conference play has been an issue during his tenure, with the program holding a 128-126 record in that time, but they have gone a respectable 25-15 over the last two seasons, and they look to continue their conference success with their stronger recruiting of late.