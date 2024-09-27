Clemson Tigers Men’s Basketball Reveals Upcoming ACC Schedule
The Clemson Tigers men's basketball team will open their 2024-25 ACC slate on the road when they head to Miami to face the Hurricanes on Dec. 7, the first of 20 league games leading up to the ACC Tournament.
Clemson is coming off its biggest season since 1980, the last time it reached the Elite Eight. This past March in the NCAA Tournament, Clemson was a No. 6 seed and defeated No. 11 New Mexico, No. 3 Baylor and No. 2 Arizona before falling to No. 4 Alabama.
Coach Brad Brownell has led the Tigers since 2010 and in that span he’s won 265 games. Since the 2017-18 season he’s led the Tigers to 20 or more wins four times, three NCAA Tournament bids and two NIT bids.
Now he’s hoping for a repeat. The Tigers’ only other ACC game in December is a home contest with Wake Forest on Dec. 21. The league slate ends on March 8 at home against Virginia Tech.
Each team will play two games (home and away) versus each of the school’s two current scheduling partners, one repeat opponent (home and away) and then 14 conference games with seven home-only opponents and seven away-only opponents.
The top 15 teams in the final league standings will play in the 2025 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, played March 11-15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Clemson Tigers 2024-25 Men’s Basketball Schedule
(all times local)
Oct. 30 vs. Augusta (exhibition), 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8 vs. Saint Francis, 7 p.m.
Nov. 12 vs. Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Nov. 17 at Boise State, TBA
Nov. 21 vs. Radford, 7 p.m.
Nov. 25 vs. San Francisco@, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 26 vs. Penn State or Fordham@, TBA
Nov. 29 vs. Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Dec. 3 vs. Kentucky#, 9:30 p.m.
Dec. 7 at Miami (Fla.)*, 12 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 14 vs. Memphis, 11 a.m.
Dec. 17 at South Carolina, TBA
Dec. 21 vs. Wake Forest*, 2:30 p.m. , ESPN
Jan. 1 vs. Stanford*, TBD, ACCN
Jan. 4 vs. California*, TBD, ESPNU
Jan. 7 at Louisville*, 7 p.m., ESPN2/U
Jan. 11 vs. Florida State*, 2 p.m. , ACCN
Jan. 14 at Georgia Tech*, 9 p.m. , ACCN
Jan. 18 at Pittsburgh*, 12 p.m. , The CW
Jan. 22 vs. Syracuse*, 7 p.m. , ACCN
Jan. 25 at Virginia Tech*, 5 p.m. , ACCN
Feb. 1 at NC State*, 1:30 p.m. , The CW
Feb. 4 vs. Georgia Tech*, 9 p.m. , ACCN
Feb. 8 vs. Duke TBD*, ESPN
Feb. 10 vs. North Carolina*, 7 p.m. , ESPN
Feb. 15 at Florida State*, 12 p.m. , The CW
Feb. 22 at SMU*, 4 p.m. , ACCN
Feb. 26 vs. Notre Dame*, 7 p.m. , ACCN
March 1 at Virginia*, TBD, ESPN/2/U
March 5 at Boston College*, 7 p.m. , ESPN2/U
March 8 vs. Virginia Tech*, TBD, ESPNU
All home games in bold, at Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C.; *-denotes ACC games; @-Sunshine Slam, Daytona Beach, Fla.; #-ACC-SEC Challenge; ACC Tournament, March 11-15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.