Clemson Tigers Prove They Belong After Statement Win Against Kentucky Wildcats
In a grind it out type of game, the Clemson Tigers were able to earn a statement win over the Kentucky Wildcats at home.
Coming into Tuesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge, the Tigers were facing the best opponent they have seen yet in the No.4 ranked Kentucky Wildcats. Clemson had a very nice showing in the Sunshine Slam Tournament in Florida, and they rode that momentum right into this big matchup.
With wins coming against the San Francisco Dons and Penn State Nitty Lions in the tournament, the Tigers are now starting to build an impressive resume for when March rolls around.
In the win over the Wildcats, it wasn’t a pretty offensive performance for the Tigers, but they found a way to win this game. As a team, Clemson shot 36.9% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc, but their defense was solid against a talented Kentucky team, as they held them to just over 25% shooting from deep.
It has become a theme for the Tigers that when they win the battle of the three-point line, they tend to win the game. Even though this wasn’t a strong showing on the offensive end of the court, they did well enough defensively to win the battle.
Against Kentucky, it was a fairly balanced attack on offense for Clemson, as they had four players in double-figures. Jaeden Zackery led the way for the Tigers offense, as he totaled 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting from the field.
Even though forward Ian Schieffelin really struggled from the field, going 4-for-20 and 1-for-8 from deep, he was a monster on the glass and a good facilitator once again. The senior forward totaled a ridiculous 20 rebounds in the win, and he also handed out four assists.
This was a huge win for the program, as with a (8-1) record now and win over the No.4 team in the country, Clemson could find themselves ranked in the Top-25 soon.
The schedule coming up is going to start to heat up, as Clemson will be facing a couple of rivals coming up in the Miami Hurricanes and South Carolina Gamecocks.
Next up will be a tough test on the road, as the Tigers will be traveling to play the Hurricanes in Miami. With just the one true road game against the Boise State Broncos, this will be an important test for Clemson early on.