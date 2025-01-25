Clemson Tigers Seek Fifth Straight ACC Win Against Virginia Tech Hokies
The Clemson Tigers will be heading on the road for an ACC Matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies on early Saturday evening.
It’s been a solid stretch of basketball for the Tigers in the ACC so far this year. Coming into the matchup against the Hokies, they have a 16-4 record overall and are an impressive 8-1 in the conference, while currently riding a four-game winning streak.
For Virginia Tech, it hasn’t been as good of a season as they would have hoped thus far. This year, the Hokies have an 8-11 record and are 3-5 in the ACC. Even though this will be a road game for Clemson, they are a significant favorite and should be seeking a fifth straight win.
When looking at the matchup on the court, this should be a fairly slow-paced game with both teams near the bottom of the country in terms of tempo. The Tigers are the superior team in both offensive and defensive efficiency, especially on the offensive end of the court.
The Hokies don’t have one player that should put too much fear into Clemson. Currently, they only have two players who are averaging in double figures with Tobi Lawal leading the way at 12.5 points per game.
When looking at the Tigers’ lineup, they currently have four players averaging in double figures, with Chase Hunter leading the way. The senior guard is having an excellent season, averaging 17.9 points per game.
In three of their last four games, Hunter has been able to score over 20 points. Where he has been thriving is from beyond the 3-point line. During that five-game span, he has shot 40 percent or better in each game.
With Hunter leading the way, the good news for the Tigers against the Syracuse Orange was that senior forward Ian Schieffelin was able to play well despite dealing with some back spasms that had kept him out of practice.
Currently, the Tigers, Duke Blue Devils, and Louisville Cardinals are the teams to beat, with both the Blue Devils and Cardinals being ranked in the Top 25. Duke is the only team in the ACC that remains undefeated in conference action.
Clemson must continue to keep pace in the conference and avoid a potential letdown on somewhat short rest compared to their normal Tuesday/Saturday schedule.
Tip-off will be at 5 pm EST and the game will be on the ACC Network.